Last February was the first annual Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby. The race was one of Excelsior’s best family friendly events, which drew around 20,000 spectators to Lake Minnetonka, said Dale Kurschner, the Klondike’s head of communications. The event was the first major professional sled dog race in a top-10 metropolitan area.
The second annual Klondike Dog Derby is postponed until February 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns, but Klondike organizers are planning for next year’s race. Fundraising for the race will be at breweries such as Excelsior Brewing Company, Back Channel Brewing Company in Spring Park and Unmapped Brewing Company in Minnetonka. The organizers are considering additional types of fundraising, Kurschner said, adding they will be mindful of rules pertaining to COVID-19. They are planning the first fundraiser for early June.
The Klondike organizers are fired up and excited for next year’s race, Kurschner said. They are considering making the race a two-day event, with activities on Saturday and the race on Sunday. There are few events that bring out such a range of people from the community as this event did, Kurschner said, adding that people from all over the state came to watch the race. For more information and updates, visit klondikedogderby.com, @klondikedogderby on Instagram or the Klondike Facebook page, facebook.com/klondikedogderby

