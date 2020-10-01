“Virginia Was a Spy” is a true story about Virginia Hall, an American woman who risked her life working as a spy in occupied France during World War II.
The book, released Aug. 18 and published by Creative Editions, is Catherine Urdahl’s third published book and is illustrated by Gary Kelley.
Urdahl, who lives in Shorewood, has two other picture books, which were published by Charlesbridge. “Polka-dot Fixes Kindergarten” illustrated by Mai S. Kemble and “Emma’s Question” illustrated by Janine Dawson. She also has many manuscripts she hopes to publish.
According to Urdahl, Hall secretly helped rescue downed Allied pilots, landed on the Nazi’s most-wanted list, directed nearly 1,500 resistance fighters in acts of sabotage, among other feats. She did this despite having a wooden leg from a pre-war hunting accident.
The Sun Sailor asked Urdahl a few questions about her latest book.
Sailor: How did you become a writer?
My mom was a first-grade teacher and read to me from the time I was a baby, so I’ve loved books for as long as I can remember. I started writing stories when I was in early elementary school. I still have a few of them, written and illustrated in crayon and tied together with yarn. I studied creative writing in college, then worked many years in corporate communications. In my free time, I spent a lot of time in bookstores, often in the children’s section. I especially loved the picture books and dreamed of writing them myself. After many years of dreaming, I actually started writing and taking classes to learn the craft.
Sailor: How did you choose to write a biographical picture book about Hall?
A few years ago, I set a goal to research and write about little-known women in history. Unfortunately, that includes most women in history, since textbooks have focused mostly on men. I read about Virginia in an anthology of women who had played key roles in WWII. I was especially interested in her since she had to overcome so much – from stereotypes about women’s roles to discrimination against people with physical challenges – in order to have a chance to make a difference. Her determination drew me in.
Sailor: What is one of the most interesting things you learned about Hall when researching for this book?
I loved reading about her childhood. She collected wild animals, even skunks, and was always looking for adventure. She learned to milk cows and goats on her family farm and later used these skills when posing as a milkmaid in occupied France. From the very start, Virginia defied expectations about how girls should behave.
Sailor: What do you hope readers will take away from the book?
When times are hard and the world seems out of control, we have a choice: We can worry and complain or we can pitch in. Virginia did this in a big way. But, we all have a mission, something we can do to make hard times better. We can mask-up, serve our neighbors and communities and find our own roles in this historic time.
Sailor: What age group is it geared towards?
The target age is 7-11 years old, but I think older kids and adults also would find it interesting.
Sailor: Where can people purchase the book?
It’s available at local bookstores like Excelsior Bay Books, as well as other independent bookstores, either in-store or online. It’s also available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
Sailor: What are you reading right now?
I’m reading “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. So good!
Sailor: What are you doing when you’re not writing?
Of course, I love reading. I love spending time with my family. And I enjoy anything in or near the water – kayaking, stand-up boarding, boating and swimming.
Sailor: Is there anything else you’d like me to know?
One of my favorite things about being an author is talking with students about books and writing. I’m excited about doing virtual school visits this year. For information about my visits, as well as fun classroom activities, visit catherineurdahl.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.