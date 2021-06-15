The 318 Cafe, 318 Water St. in Excelsior, reopened in early June after closing in October due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patrons can expect a new selection of food and beverages, while still enjoying some of the cafe’s classics.
The restaurant would have opened sooner, if not for negotiations, said Suzie Reed, the current general manager. Reed and Matt Muller, who has done the music booking and sound for the cafe for many years are in the transition phase of taking over as owners.
“I love it. (It’s) the only place that I would ever consider owning,” Reed said.
The current owners reached out to the two because they wanted to sell it to someone who was going to be there all the time and love it like it’s their baby, Reed said.
“There will never be a day that I won’t be here,” Reed said. “I love this spot. I love Excelsior. I raised my kids in this town. It’s just kind of a part of our lives.”
To give the space an updated feel, staff members “put a little lipstick on everything,” Reed said. The space was refreshed with paint, new lighting and art from local artists.
Revamping the menu
The cafe will keep classics such as guacamole and chips, tacos, the tuna melt and Cubano on the menu. People would be picketing outside their door if they ever took the Cubano off the menu, Reed said.
The cafe has a new coffee program, complete with non-dairy milks and syrups made from scratch. Drinks such as a butterfly pea flower tea with lemonade and lavender syrup, which is a vibrant purple color, are a bright addition to the menu.
The wine list has also been spruced up. The quality of the offerings was moved up a notch, Reed said. Patrons can expect to pay $1-2 more for a tasteful selection. Attention to quality has also transferred into the kitchen. New authentic food is being made off-site at the Cast & Cru Restaurant’s kitchen.
Music to patron’s ears
A revamped music system is being set up at the cafe. The system is equipped with new speakers, monitors and soundboard. The sound system should be up in early July. Until then, the cafe has restricted its hours. It is closed on Monday, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Excelsior community is excited about 318 Cafe’s reopening. One customer remarked that the restaurant feels like home. So much so, that she left the other day after enjoying a coffee without paying her bill and had to come back hours later once she realized the omission.
“It’s just that kind of feeling. It’s friends and family,” Reed said. “This close-knit community where ... people walk by and they’re yelling ‘good morning’ to you... It’s been really wonderful.”
Reed is ecstatic about the reopening. When they first decided to reopen, restaurant restrictions were still in place. Management decided they would run with it and do the best they could, she said. Then, they received the news that restrictions were lifting.
“It’s just like serendipitous. ... We picked this date and all of a sudden the restrictions are lifted, everybody is excited as all get out,” Reed said.
Info: three-eighteen.com
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.