Eden Prairie City Council was active with several re-elected members, Asia Mall opened
Eden Prairie’s local government was very active in 2022, bringing residents along for the ride that involved apartment complexes and re-elections for three incumbent councilmembers.
Among the development discussions was Valley View Road’s proposed five-story apartment complex by Ryan Companies, which amassed not only a crowd at the council meeting, but ultimate denial by the City Council. An approved housing project included Blue Stem North’s 425-unit complex. The city’s latest 10-year capital plan was also approved with more than $303 million in projects.
The highly anticipated Asia Mall opened with more than 20 food, retail and service tenants, featuring an opening ceremony that brought in residents, organizations and government officials for a celebration.
Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport hosted another Wings of the North expo despite the organization losing its museum’s home, showcasing an impressive array of historical aircraft. The airport also hosted two meetings to get feedback from the public on their “Discover Flying Cloud” longterm plans.
Eden Prairie City Council, District 49
During an election year, the mayoral seat and two council seats were up for grabs. Incumbent Mayor Ron Case won re-election alongside councilmembers Kathy Nelson and Mark Frieberg.
In Eden Prairie’s District 49, the DFL swept across all of its Senate and House of Representative seats. For Senate District 49, Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) will continue as senator after defeating competitor Marla Helseth. For House 49A and 49B, Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) and Rep. Carlie Kotzya-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) came out on top against new competitors Ryan Chase and Thomas Knecht.
Apartment complexes were a hot topic for the city. The Eden Prairie City Council denied the Valley View Road complex proposed by Ryan Companies in August, despite ongoing discussions since the beginning of the year. In order to be approved, the council would have required a unanimous approval vote. Instead, many councilmembers voiced concerns throughout the meeting.
The complex would have offered studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Amenities would have featured a club room, fitness center, game room, co-working space, outdoor pool, outdoor dining areas, fire pit lounge, bocce ball court and dog run.
Despite the Eden Prairie Planning Commission recommending approval earlier in the summer, the council struck it down after a public hearing that included mainly negative feedback from attending residents. Residents raised concerns about traffic and U-turns along the intersection of Topview Road and Valley View Road, congestion, parking, the look and height of the building (with one resident saying “it looked like a prison,”) water run-off, construction of the building, the number of variances requested by Ryan Companies, noise, the environment, and nearby neighborhood safety.
The Planning Commission also approved plans for Blue Stem North, with council approval following a few months later. The development was proposed at the corner of West 70th Street and Flying Cloud Drive, just west of the Golden Triangle Light Rail Transit Station currently being constructed.
Josh Brandsted, a representative of Greco, a Minneapolis-based company that had been working with city officials and other design groups for nearly a year, said the project would be completed in two phases, with the northern portion of the developable lands being completed first. Two apartment buildings with a total of 237 units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments will be constructed as part of the first phase. The second phase of the project will be a single building with 188 units that would be located along Flying Cloud Drive. That second phase construction won’t begin until 80% of the leases have been let for the apartments built during the first phase.
The Eden Prairie City Council also unanimously approved its 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Plan. The purpose of the plan is to be a framework for planning the preservation and expansion of capital such as equipment, facilities and infrastructure. According to city documents, the plan includes over $303 million in projects spanning 13 categories, with the largest category being engineering with more than $173 million in planned projects.
Asia Mall opens
The Asia Mall, located at 12160 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie, is now open to the public. Prior to its public opening this winter, the new pan-Asian shopping center held a soft opening hosted by the Chinese Community Center and Minnesota’s Chinese American Chamber of Commerce Nov. 9. While attendees could get a taste of some of the featured food options at the mall, entertainment was provided by JHFashionista with a fashion show and a Lion dance by Tay Phuong Lions, Both were invited by the Chinese Community Center.
The two-story mall currently houses an Asian market, a 40,000 square-foot Asian grocery store with one of the largest live seafood markets in the state. Some of the tenants include Hot Pot City, Home Taste, Pho Mai, Dosirak, CrunCheese, Legendary Spice, Uni Uni Tea, Bober Tea, Mochi Dough and Korean Chicken.
“As a businessman, I often find myself driving 20 miles to have a business lunch with a client and then driving another 20 miles to pick up some simple item from an oriental store,” Amor Zhao, one of the five partners behind the mall and the current CEO, said at the opening celebration. “I’ve often wondered, ‘wouldn’t it be nice if we could put those businesses under one roof? Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could put one-stop shopping right here like they have in New York City, Los Angeles and many other great (cities)?’ It turned out I wasn’t the only one that dreamed big.”
Zhao and his fellow partners bought the building in 2020 with plans to turn it into the Asia Mall. The mall’s start was delayed due to the pandemic, he said, but they were all proud to finally have the mall ready for visitors.
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case said, “One of the bright spots of American democracy is when we get our act together. ... We found a way to create a society that incorporates people from various countries and cultures across the globe who can live together in this nation under the rule of law. It doesn’t always work perfectly, does it? But we get it right more often than we get it wrong. People who trace their roots back to Asia and who have found a home here in America make up an incredibly wonderful part of our cultural fabric.”
Eden Prairie Flying Cloud long-term plan, “Wings of the North”
The Metropolitan Airports Commission held its second “Discover Flying Cloud” event Oct. 25 at Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie.
Community members were invited to an open house to watch a presentation about Flying Cloud Airport and hear updates from the MAC on its future and longterm plans.
It was the second event in a series of four “Discover Flying Cloud” events planned for the future. The first event was held in May with about 300 attendees, which covered a stakeholder engagement program, the longterm planning process and project updates, next steps as well as audience feedback and a survey.
The airport is operating under the 2040 longterm plan currently. According to the presentation, the plan’s goals and objectives include enhancing airport safety, preserving and possibly improving operational capabilities for the current airport aircrafts as well as promoting financial sustainability of the MAC Reliever Airport system by exploring revenue opportunities for aeronautical and non-aeronautical development.
The next event will be held sometime in 2023, with some of the topics including other facility requirements evaluated in the longterm plan such as airfield capacity, navigational aid critical areas, dimensional criteria, airfield markings and aircraft parking areas/aprons. Preliminary concepts will also be shared and discussed. The last event will share the entire longterm plan.
Wings of the North, an Eden Prairie nonprofit formerly based out of Flying Cloud Airport, best known for its sweepstakes and the annual AirExpo that has been held mid-summer for several years, recently opened up about being forced to look for a new museum location.
In late fall 2021, the owner of the facility at Flying Cloud ended the Wings of the North’s lease, leaving Director Bob Jasperson and museum volunteers scrambling to find a new location for the many artifacts and planes that had been on display.
“About three weeks before the air show last year, we were notified by our landlord that they would not be renewing the space because the major tenant in that building wanted all the space,” Jasperson said.
The museum closed at the beginning of August 2021. The World War II planes that were previously on display were on loan, and were sent back to their owners. However, two planes from the collection remain in a building that Wings of the North is leasing for storage at Flying Cloud.
The organization is in solid financial shape, Jasperson said. Coming off of their most successful air show ever in 2021, and with no lease payment, Wings of the North is poised to find a new home, somehow, some way, he insisted.
Despite the challenges for Wings of the North, Eden Prairie residents and visitors can still check-out some World War II planes at Flying Cloud Airport for its annual AirExpo July 23 to 24. This year’s event featured two aircrafts from the Yankee Air Museum and offered rides. Other military vehicles and planes were also present, with the opportunity to sit in them or tour them. WWII veterans, Vietnam veterans and other veterans were available to chat with and sign items.
