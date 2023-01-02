Eden Prairie City Council was active with several re-elected members, Asia Mall opened

Eden Prairie’s local government was very active in 2022, bringing residents along for the ride that involved apartment complexes and re-elections for three incumbent councilmembers.

Asia Mall
The front entrance of Asia Mall, located at 12160 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie.
Asia Mall 2
Tay Phuong Lions performed a Lion dance at the Asia Mall opening ceremony on Nov. 9.
Flying Cloud
A resident asks the Discover Flying Cloud planning team a question at the second “Discover Flying Cloud” event on Oct. 25.
Wings of the North
The Wings of the North moved ahead with plans for the 2022 AirExpo air show, but is still without a home for its museum, which was closed when the museum’s lease wasn’t renewed. The organization’s board is exploring a possible capital fundraising effort in an attempt to either build its own facility or lease another building at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.
Air Expo
The line was long for a chance to tour the C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing at the Eden Prairie AirExpo Airshow at Flying Cloud Airport July 23 to 24.

