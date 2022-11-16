99-year-old John A. Clark was a part of the 100th Bomb Group

Veteran John A. Clark, 99, has had quite a life, and those experiences in nearly a century of life are not just limited to his time serving in the 100th Bomb Group during World War II for 32 missions.

John A. Clark
Buy Now

John A. Clark, 99, pictured at his desk in his home at Friendship Village.

Tags

Load comments