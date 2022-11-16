99-year-old John A. Clark was a part of the 100th Bomb Group
Veteran John A. Clark, 99, has had quite a life, and those experiences in nearly a century of life are not just limited to his time serving in the 100th Bomb Group during World War II for 32 missions.
Added to the list can be his marriage to Marie Mountain, later Marie Clark, a Women’s Air Force Service Pilot and the five children they had together; earning two graduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later serving as a professor of mechanical engineering; as well as publishing his own book, “An Eighth Air Force Combat Diary” in 2001, which featured both his real-time reactions to his WWII missions and his reflections decades later.
Now residing in Bloomington at Friendship Village, he has a lot to say about his life and can recount most of it in immense detail, from memories of his parents to his childhood and teenage years to his time in the war and decades after.
One moment Clark recounted happened after Pearl Harbor when he was in high school. He said he and his fellow 17-year-old classmates knew they would somehow have to be involved in the war. For most of his life, Clark held an interest in airplanes. He believed he had made models of every airplane that ever existed at that point.
“In my mind, if I was going into the military it had to be the Army Air Corps,” he said. “That was what I already decided when I was in the fifth grade. I would want to fly in the Army Air Corps,” he said. And so he did, joining late summer of 1942 and later meeting his future wife because of it.”
Another memory he spoke about was at the end of the summer in 1944 when he was sent to Wales and officially assigned to the 100th Bomb Group, flying as a co-pilot. Clark said the group’s history in the Eighth Air Force was known as the “Bloody Hundredth” because of its heavy losses. While he was there, they lost entire squadrons twice and three times before his arrival.
“We were well known in the Eighth Air Force as being capable of killing ourselves,” he said.
His missions concluded in late spring of 1945, with his 32nd mission ending in a crash in Belgium. All of his missions are documented in his book, which includes diary entries from a journal given to him by his mother. The note left with the journal when sent to him said, “record your impressions.”
“My mother had a way of saying a lot with few words,” Clark said, who followed his mother’s directions closely.
When asked about his thoughts on the importance of remembering WWII, Clark spoke about war always being a last result that ended in either defeat or victory as well as the political connotations of victory. When all of the components of the American government work together, he said it would lead to freedom and the way veterans like himself and others tied into that was through the way they invested in that freedom.
“The veterans have an inherent respect for the citizens and therefore a veteran’s activities gain public support,” he said. “The veterans are recognized in a general sort of way as ‘friends of freedom’ because they have, some people call it sacrifice, and some have sacrificed a great deal. Those that sacrificed the most are those we’ve buried and those who have sacrificed a lot are injured physically, mentally by their experiences in war and the great bulk of them have benefited from the experience by serving their country in wartime. ... There’s no particular inherent wisdom in being a veteran, but the experience creates an understanding, which is often a wise understanding.”
Two of Clark’s children, long-time Eden Prairie residents David Clark and Eloise-Marie Loeffler, also had reflections on Veteran’s Day as children of World War II veterans. While neither pursued military service like their parents, it was still important for them and the rest of the world to remember the history of the war and what the men and women sacrificed.
“Freedom has to be defended. There’s always somebody that wants to take it away from you. Hitler was the one at that time. Hitler was trying to conquer all of Europe and probably would have gone further if he had been able to conquer Europe. He certainly tried to take over England and Germany declared war on the United States,” David Clark said. “That (had) to be resisted and the only way to resist it is with military action. The concept of negotiation is good as far as it goes. You want to avoid military conflict and killing and destruction if you can. But a time comes where you just have to fight. My dad’s generation understood that.”
When thinking about what veterans went through to defend America’s way of life, he said they deserve to be honored on Veterans Day. Loeffler echoed his sentiments, saying it was an important day.
“We cannot forget our history because all our knowledge of what’s happened and decisions that we’re making today, if we don’t know our history it tends to repeat itself,” she said.
Planning for the future, the family has sent out invitations for John A. Clark’s 100th birthday party next year.
