And the winners are ...
Bob Jasperson, second from the right, makes the presentation of an aviation radio Aug. 15 during the drawing of the Wings of the North’s summer sweepstakes. The winner, Leon Farrow, was not able to attend the presentation. However, those attending with Jasperson are, from left, Judy Jasperson, museum archivist; Cary Pao, WOTN communications manager; and John Bormes, a member of the WOTN Board of Directors.
The second week’s winner, Mike Guillou, Burnsville, right, is presented with a $500 certificate by Bob Jasperson. The certificate is good toward the purchase of a custom leather flying jacket. There will be four more weekly drawings with the grand prize drawing Saturday, Sept. 19, when the Wings of the North will give away the winner’s choice of either a Cessna 150 airplane or $15,000 cash. Info: wotn.org
