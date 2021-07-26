The Wings of the North Air Expo was held in Eden Prairie Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, at Flying Cloud Airport. The event drew thousands over the two days to view a variety of aircraft from all eras. The annual event was held for the first time in two years, being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Leonard Jankowski, who served in the United States Navy in anti-submarine warfare, was one of about two dozen VIPs who were on hand at the Wings of the North Air Expo Saturday, July 24. The VIPs spent time talking to visitors about their experiences.
The Minnesota State Patrol displayed one of its helicopters at the Wings of the North Air Expo in Eden Prairie Saturday, July 24. State Patrol Troopers also presented demonstrations for visitors to the annual air show.
The Minnesota National Air Guard brought a Lockheed C-130 Hercules to the Wings of the North Air Expo Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25. Visitors stood in line for a short tour of the massive aircraft that’s used mostly for medical transports.
The Wings of the North’s Air Expo was cleared for takeoff for last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25, at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie and the response was overwhelmingly positive.
Thousands made their way to the airport where they viewed a number of aircraft from varying eras, including the Wings of the North museum’s own aircraft: a P51 Mustang, an F4U Corsair, a TBM-3E Avenger and the Boeing N2S-1 Stearman flown by George H.W. Bush during his training in Minneapolis during WWII.
However, one of the biggest draws, literally, was the Lockheed C-130 Hercules that will flown in by the 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota Air Guard.
An early morning breakfast was held each day, along with a number of varying demonstrations, fly-overs and the opportunity to go up in some of the aircraft.
