The organization was forced to move its belongings into storage when its lease was not renewed last fall
Wings of the North, an Eden Prairie non-profit formerly based out of Flying Cloud Airport, is probably best known for its sweepstakes and the annual AirExpo that has been held mid-summer for several years.
Over the last five years, the organization has operated a small museum out of Club Jet Charter dedicated to vintage aircraft and all areas of aviation.
But that came to an end last fall when the owner of the facility at Flying Cloud ended the Wings of the North’s lease, leaving Director Bob Jasperson museum volunteers scrambling to find a new location for the many artifacts and planes that had been on display.
“About three weeks before the air show last year we were notified by our landlord that they would not be renewing the space because the major tenant in that building wanted all the space,” Jasperson said.
The museum closed Aug. 1. The World War II planes that were previously on display were on loan, and were sent back to the owners. However, two planes from the collection remain in a building that Wings of the North is leasing for storage at Flying Cloud.
“Right now, everything the museum owns is in storage,” Jasperson said.
That includes many of the museum’s artifacts, artwork, military uniforms and “everything that needs to remain heated and dry,” he said.
Jasperson said the owners of the two planes still at Flying Cloud are paying rent for storage, “which helps offset the cost of the lease of the hangar. So, it helps everyone out.”
The planes owned by the museum are being restored.
“We have a ... WWII basic trainer which we’ve been working on for several years, and if everything comes together, it could fly by the end of the year,” Jasperson said. “I don’t think it will be ready for the air show this summer, but hopefully by the time the flying season ends this coming fall, there’s a good chance we’ll have that airplane flying again.”
In the meantime, the Wings of the North board of directors is considering ways to move forward. There are no buildings at Flying Cloud available for the museum and Jasperson said he doesn’t see any coming available in the near future.
“The only other choice is to find a big bag of money and build a new hangar,” Jasperson said.
“The board of directors has discussed moving to another airport where there might be space, but we’re really a Flying Cloud organization. We’ve been on that airport since 1998 and we really want to stay on Flying Cloud. So that’s our first choice.”
Moving into a building that might open its space on Flying Cloud would be the “quickest, fastest, and cheapest way to get going,” he said.
The board is also looking at initial steps to establish a capital campaign “to raise enough money to build a new hangar for ourselves,” he added.
To do that, Jasperson said, they would try to find a spot at the airport with similar access as the former museum location. “It was a great location because you didn’t have to go through a security fence to get to us. You could pull off the highway and right up to the front door,” he explained.
The organization is in solid financial shape, Jasperson said. Coming off their most successful air show ever, and with no lease payment, Wings of the North is not strapped for finances and is poised to find a new home, somehow, some way, he insisted.
However, being in limbo is not ideal. “It obviously takes a lot of money to buy or build, so we’ll probably have to do some kind of capital campaign,” he said.
Even without the museum in place, plans for the 2022 air show are being laid, with the event planned for July 23-24.
“The air show is on,” Jasperson said. “It’s already set and scheduled and we’ve already got quite a few airplanes confirmed as coming.”
With revenue from the air show and the annual airplane sweepstakes, set for September, Wings of the North finds itself in good financial shape, but still without a home.
“Without the cost of the lease we could sit in storage for several years, but we don’t want to do that. We’re anxious to get back open,” Jasperson said.
In addition, Wings of the North will hold two fundraising pancake breakfasts this spring and fall.
Until the board decides on a direction, the organization will look to corporate sponsors and donations from across the community to aid in the move to a new home, Jasperson said.
“We haven’t gone away,” he said. “We’re still active on the airport, but we’re just temporarily without the museum.”
