Staff working to make things even better for a post-COVID-19 world
Like many nonprofits, the past few months have been difficult for the Wings of the North Museum, 10100 Flying Cloud Drive, Suite 100, in Eden Prairie.
“We were completely closed for three months,” Bob Jasperson, the museum’s section head, said.
Because of the closure, the planning for the museum’s largest annual fundraiser, its air show, was halted and eventually canceled because of the public health dangers associated with the spread of COVID-19.
The museum opened on a limited basis about a month ago and is following state guidelines in so doing.
Jasperson said staff members are continually cleaning and wiping down surfaces, as is one of the important guidelines. The museum is also limited to 25% of occupancy when allowing visitors into the facility.
However, because the main museum area is in a facility without fire sprinklers, the number of people allowed in is reduced even more, to 12 to 15 people at any time.
While those restrictions are significant to an operation like the museum, it was the cancellation of the annual air show that was most significant.
“That was a big killer,” Jasperson said about the decision. “That’s always been our big fundraiser. When we lost that, we lost our biggest source of income for the year.”
But that hasn’t stopped museum officials from looking for other ways to raise funds.
A new fundraiser
Staff and board discussions brought about the museum’s inaugural sweepstakes.
For $50 per entry, those who join the sweepstakes will have the opportunity to win an airplane: a 1972 Cessna 150L. If the winner isn’t interested in owning a plane, they can opt for a $15,000 cash prize.
Each person can buy as many sweepstakes tickets as they like.
In addition to the grand prize winner, who will be announced at the drawing set for Saturday, Sept. 19, there will be five other weekly drawings for other aviation-related items that will begin Saturday, Aug. 15.
Among those weekly prizes are a Bose A20 Aviation headset, a Garmin Aera 660 GPS, Pop’s Custom-made leather coat gift certificate and a PJ2 handheld COM radio.
“Those lucky enough to win one of the smaller drawings, their entry ticket goes right back into the drum so they still have a chance for the airplane or the cash,” Jasperson said.
He also said museum officials have learned that they shouldn’t rely on just one way to raise most of their money for the year. That’s why the sweepstakes event is being planned as an annual effort going forward.
Visit wotn.org to enter.
Moving forward
In addition to the air show, the museum is hoping the sweepstakes will help carry the mission forward.
“The 2021 [air show] program was going to be the biggest show ever,” Jasperson said.
With 2021 being the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, it is also the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
“We were bringing in two British fighter aircraft - a Spitfire and Hurricane - and two German aircraft - a Messerschmitt and Focke-Wulf. We were going to have a battle of Britain right over the airport,” he added.
Everyone will have to wait until next year as the owners of those vintage aircraft have committed to attending the 2021 air show, which is in late July.
In the meantime, the Wings of the North continues to be open weekends with docents on duty at the museum.
The volunteer numbers have changed a bit due to the pandemic.
“We have a few different volunteer crews,” Jasperson said. “We have the docents at the museum, but many of them are with gray hair and underlying health concerns. Some of them will not be coming back until things get solved.”
Because of that situation, the museum continues to seek more docents.
Jasperson also said the crew at the museum’s restoration hangar continue their work.
“We’re finishing up the Vultee BT-15 Valiant that we hope to fly for the first time in 65 years. They are back working on that with the goal of flying it before the snow flies,” he said.
Once that project is completed, crews will start the restoration of a twin-engine trainer from WWII - a project that could take multiple years.
The inauguration of the sweepstakes could be considered a good thing, but for Jasperson, it’s difficult to find any silver linings for the museum because of the pandemic.
It’s difficult to allow even the smallest of events that had previously been at the facility. Jasperson added that one of their annual education gatherings also had to be scratched.
“At the end of each school year, the third grade class from Farnsworth Aerospace pre-K-8 magnet school in St. Paul comes to our museum as their field trip each year. Of course, they couldn’t come this year,” he said.
The museum staff is working to get as close to normal as possible, with hopes for a better year in 2021.
To get to that point, safety guidelines will continue.
“When open on the weekends, everyone must be masked. Families, we can keep together, but if a second or third family comes in we have to make sure to keep people 6 feet apart and so forth,” he said.
As one of the top Eden Prairie destinations, Jasperson said they are “always looking for sponsors. We’re a nonprofit, but not a charity. We’re part of the cultural heart of the city.”
He said people enjoy coming to the museum for a variety of reasons, including the “five flying World War II aircraft we have here. However, visitors should be forewarned that sometimes all the aircraft are not here. Sometimes they are out flying.”
The museum also has a replica of the Spirit of St. Louis, which formerly hung in the Minneapolis Airport passenger terminal. “Anyone who has been in the Cities for any length of time will remember that,” he said.
The museum is also home to the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame, with more than 200 plaques that recognize Minnesotans honored for their civil and military contributions to aviation.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The entry fee is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 7-17. A child will be admitted free with each paid adult admission. Tours are also available by appointment for groups.
Info: wotn.org; facebook.com/WingsOfTheNorth; instagram.com/wings_of_the_north; email info@wotn.org; or phone 952-746-6100
(sun photo by raymond t. rivard)
A replica of the Spirit of St. Louis is one of the many aircraft on display at Wings of the North in Eden Prairie.
(sun photo by raymond t. rivard)
Guests make their way through the main display hall at Wings of the North in Eden Prairie.
