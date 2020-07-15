PICKLEBALL1



Despite the worldwide pandemic and the peacetime emergency in Minnesota, there are ways to keep life going as it once was. Many of those things are being done by residents around the area, including Eden Prairie.

The following are some of those simple ways folks are trying to carry on ...

Keeping it clean

Micah Hjelle, a resident of Eden Prairie and a summer employee of the city, was at Staring Lake Park July 8, cleaning up debris along the roadway and sidewalks. He said his plans are to return to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall.
Family yoga in the park

Family yoga, a way to get the kids outside and stretching in a healthy and invigorating way, is offered Monday and Wednesday mornings at the amphitheater at Staring Lake Park as part of Eden Prairie’s Fitness in the Park program. On July 8, Marya Johanneson led families in the morning exercise session before the rain started.
Marya Johanneson leads a small group of families in a yoga session July 8 at the Staring Lake Park amphitheater. The family yoga sessions are part of the Fitness in the Park program sponsored by Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie pickle-ballers

The pickleball courts in Eden Prairie were packed with players July 8. In the foreground are Dick Barnes and Gail Benolkin, who were matched up with Joyce Barnes and Joe Benolkin.
