Harriett Witt has had to overcome injury, partial paralysis
Harriett Witt, 68, is a fighter with a mantra that’s very simple: “I call working out therapy.”
A Wayzata resident, Witt has been working out at the Eden Prairie and Minnetonka Lifetime Fitness centers to regain her ability to exercise and move after a garage accident involving her son’s dog in May 2018 left her with a long-term spinal cord injury and partial paralysis.
During the time of the accident, she hadn’t known the true extent of undiagnosed long-term effects that would carry on months later. It was during a class with friend and trainer Liz Berg that she started to realize she was “failing.”
“I would start to just have sensory things that would be a trigger and I didn’t know. Then in August, it was getting where when I went flat on my face... that prompted me. I went to the doctor,” Witt said.
Doctors recommended physical therapy to strengthen what she’d lost, but she said her left leg was not cooperating with things like running, which had been a frequent habit for her before.
“You know it’s serious. I didn’t think it was. I just thought, ‘hey, I’ve lost ground. I have to pick it up here.’ By October about five months later, MRIs were being done now of my brain, my spinal cord and when you get called back the same day ... and they want to discuss what’s going on, you know that something is serious,” she said, adding that she was very unwell at that point.
About six months after the initial accident, surgeons and neurologists had run tests on her to try and figure out what was wrong. What they did find was shocking.
“My spinal cord, in the C5 and C6, was hanging by a thread. ... The disc was sitting and ready to sever me out. All of a sudden they were picking me up and moving me to another room where somebody is coming in and fitting me (in a neck brace) in seconds,” she said.
She wore a neck brace until her surgery on Dec. 21. By the day of the surgery, Witt was unable to walk at all and could not use her hands.
“I’m blessed. It was a miracle. My surgeons and my neurologist said, ‘we don’t know how you’re standing before us. We don’t. Because we’re going to try to Humpty Dumpty back together again,’” she said while laughing.
Fresh out of a surgery that took nearly six hours, Witt said she could barely wiggle her toes and had no feeling in her hands. But she was sure of one thing: rehab was not for her.
“People wouldn’t even probably believe it,” she said. “I came out of surgery and I did not want to go to rehab because they want me in speech therapy, occupational therapy. It was all therapy to learn how to try to get a connection.”
For her, working out before her accident paired with her faith had gotten her through this journey. Even now, Witt said she does not feel like a normal person feels and has to carefully watch everything she does. But she has never quit and continues to work out.
A strong support system
During Witt’s recovery, she said she felt her community at Eden Prairie Lifetime Fitness was integral. While her husband served as a major support, her community was there for her when he had to go back to work. They visited her, brought her food and kept her spirits up. Every day, she said circuits of four people out of her a group of close to 40 classmates continued coming by Witt’s home.
Retirement from her job as a healthcare benefits administrator was what originally brought Witt to Lifetime Fitness. She was interested in getting healthy after a long career that often had her on the road. Running had been a big part of her life for years, as well as staying as healthy as she could, while on the go. Although, she can’t run like she once did, she still dances in class with Berg.
Her recovery involved classes at Lifetime alongside the physical therapy she was getting from her clinic. Classes were made to be accommodating for her because Witt was only able to do so much. Management even set up a bike for her to use and allow her to still be a part of the class.
“It was helping her get motivated and feel that she had some semblance of normalcy back,” Berg said.
For Witt, it was down to mind and body connection with a side of the support she received from the community. She may not have been able to participate in every element of her classes easily, but she knew her classmates and Berg would be able to help her back up if she needed it.
“A lot of people in (her) position would have said they were done. She does whatever she can, and I mean she uses five and three pounds, and in the class I just taught, most people use pretty heavy weights. I am thrilled for that,” Berg said.
Through her highs and lows, Witt leads a very active lifestyle at the Eden Prairie and Minnetonka Lifetimes. On Mondays, it’s pilates; on Wednesdays, it’s MB360; on Thursdays, it’s a group training experience (GTX) class with treadmills and weights; on Fridays, it’s cardio strength training. On Saturdays, sometimes there’s more GTX. For four guaranteed days a week, she’s all in.
Berg, from the perspective of a trainer for 37 years, recommends breaks like that, whether it be one day or a week or a period of time they call, “a break in the season.” Mind strength and mental toughness are key mantras in class, with a focus on implementing strength training to better the lives of older adults.
“These guys have earned retirement. They’ve earned breaks in the action of their life. You can’t get down on yourself when you’re taking those breaks because you’ve got to take them. However, then they turn around and show up,” she said.
Berg said that given everything Witt had endured, it was special that she was able to join them at all and she always does.
“I don’t have ‘PMS.’ Poor me syndrome. Never did. ... I never thought ‘why me?’ I don’t even think like that. I just thought, ‘Here’s my situation. What am I going to do about it?’” Witt said.
