In addition to the presidential election, there are a number of local, state and federal races on this year’s ballot. Below is information on voting this year and local and state races on the ballot. For more information and find your precinct polling location, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: sos.state.mn.us/election-results.
The local election results will be available at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as the results are tabulated and available from the Secretary of State.
Voting in Minnetonka
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Residents can vote early in-person 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Minnetonka Council Chambers. Voters can park at the community center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. There will be extended hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 10. Those who vote absentee are asked to consider mailing from the post office or a blue postal service box.
Absentee mail-in ballots can be dropped off with an election judge during in-person absentee voting at the community center (lower level).
Visit minnetonkamn.gov/election to learn more or call 952-939-8200 to ask questions.
Voting in Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie electors may vote early through an absentee ballot, in-person or by in-person direct ballot.
Absentee ballots may be returned by mail and tracked online. Sealed ballots may also be dropped off at City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, or Hennepin County Elections, 300 South Sixth St., Skyway Level, Minneapolis, until 3 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Early voting by direct ballot is available Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2 at Eden Prairie City Center. The hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
One person may drop off ballots for up to three other voters with ID including name and signature.
Information about early voting is available at trimurl.co/r2Seko.
Minnetonka: ranked-choice voting
Minnetonka voters will decide if the city charter should be changed to allow ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting is a voting system that eliminates the primary election because voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference – first choice, second choice and third choice, etc.
If Minnetonka voters adopt ranked-choice voting, it will be used for City Council elections. It will not change the way residents vote for school board, county, state or federal offices.
Eden Prairie City Council
Two seats on the Eden Prairie City Council will be on the ballot. The candidates are incumbent PG Narayanan and Ryan Miske and Lisa Toomey.
Eden Prairie School Board
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Eden Prairie School Board. The six candidates are Maryam Abdi, Beth Fletcher, Tony Morimoto, Francesca Pagan-Umar, Kim Ross and C.J. Strehl.
Hennepin County Board Districts 5 and 6
First-term County Commissioner Debbie Goettel faces a challenge from Boni Njenga for the District 5 Hennepin County Board seat. District 5 includes the cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Richfield.
In District 6, Dario Anselmo and Chris LaTondresse are vying for the position. District 6 includes northern Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, northern Excelsior, Deephaven, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Woodland.
Three Rivers Park District
The three incumbent commissioners for the Three Rivers Park District are all running unopposed. John F. Gibbs, of Bloomington, seeks to continue representing District 5, which includes Eden Prairie.
Senate District 33
In Senate District 33, incumbent GOP Sen. David Osmek faces DFL challenger Gretchen Piper.
The district includes Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Senate District 44
Senate 44 represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. The candidates vying for the open seat are Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata) and Greg Pulles (R-Plymouth).
Senate District 48
Senate District 48 represents Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. Republican Jeff Jiang is seeking to unseat DFLer Steve Cwodzinski.
Senate District 49
Senate District 49 includes all of Edina, western Bloomington and small portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. Incumbent Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina) is being challenged by Republican Julie Dupré, also of Edina.
MN House 33B
In District 33B, incumbent DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison, of Deephaven, is challenged by Republican Andrew Myers, of Minnetonka Beach. The district includes all or parts of Deephave, Greenwood, Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Shorewood, Chanhassen, Mound, Spring Park and Minnetonka Beach.
MN House District 44B
In House District 44B, which represents southern Plymouth, Woodland and northern Minnetonka, incumbent Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) is being challenged by Gary Porter (R-Plymouth).
MN House District 48A
In House District 48A, incumbent DFLer Rep. Laurie Pryor will face GOP challenger Eric Wessels. The district includes portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
MN House District 48B
In House District 48B, which includes portions of Eden Prairie, DFL incumbent Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn will face Republican challenger Holly Link.
MN House District 49B
DFLer Steve Elkins of Bloomington will face Republican Matt Sikich of Edina for the House District 49B seat. The district includes parts of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
3rd Congressional District
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Deephaven, and Republican challenger Kendall Qualls, of Medina, are the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Brooklyn Park, Bloomington, Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Medicine Lake, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
