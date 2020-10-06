To the Editor:
Please take a moment to look at the West Coast fires and the South East Coast flooding and the extreme weather and droughts across our country. This is not bad luck, it is the result of a warming planet and a changing climate, something which we can address. When you vote, please base at least part of your decision on which candidate will work proactively to rebuild our economy into a modern version that will reduce greenhouse gas pollution.
Dean Phillips has the voting record and the bipartisan leadership record in the U.S. House, and deserves our vote. Tina Smith is a leader in the U.S. Senate and has introduced multiple bills that will help. Their opponents are on board with the Trump Party, so you know they will continue to ignore this threat to our children and our state.
Vote with the climate in mind, and support Rep. Phillips and Sen. Smith.
Rod Fisher
Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.