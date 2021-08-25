To the editor:
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, it seemed as though my education and work came to a standstill. Like most of the world at the time, I kept my social interactions to a minimum to keep myself and others safe. But for a college student and a part-time worker like myself, times were challenging.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, pharmaceutical companies stepped up to produce quality vaccines, and now it is our turn to get vaccinated. We all are hoping for a return to normalcy, but I hope our federal lawmakers aren’t looking to threaten the development of future treatments we may need by implementing new price-setting policies.
My biggest concern with policies like HR3 is the negative impact it could have on the ability of biopharmaceutical companies to create new cures. While the Delta variant evolves, it is essential that we continue research to find additional ways to combat the deadly virus.
I worry that my education and financial security as a college student would not be able to withstand another lockdown. We need to make sure everyone is vaccinated, and our lawmakers in Washington, D.C., need to support the industry that is still working to fight this disease.
I ask our representatives to vote against HR3.
Carson Jacobsen
Eden Prairie
