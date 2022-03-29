Heritage Preservation Commission sells books and signs year-round
For those interested in preserving and appreciating the history of Eden Prairie, there are a couple of ways to contribute to the effort – purchase either an old city street sign or historical books about the municipality.
In ongoing efforts to promote the sales of these items, city officials are once again defining the fundraiser to help complete projects deemed important by the Heritage Preservation Commission.
Beth Novak-Krebs, a senior planner with the Community Development Department, is impressed with the number of residents and others who have purchased signs and books.
There has been much activity in sign sales.
Novak-Krebs said about $39,000 has been raised through the sale of signs since 2016.
“In the summer of 2015, one of the Heritage Preservation commissioners read an article about St. Louis Park selling old street signs. So the commissioner presented the idea of selling old Eden Prairie signs as a fundraiser,” Novak Krebs said. “The idea was that as old signs are replaced, they could be sold as a means of raising funds for the Heritage Preservation Commission projects.”
After the commission formalized its idea, worked out the logistics and got the city council on board with the idea, sales began.
Some of the more popular signs purchased over the years have included the name “Eden Prairie,” according to Novak-Krebs.
For instance, Eden Prairie Road has been a popular choice, but so has Flying Cloud Drive.
“I think people choose the street signs because it might be the name of family, the last name or some other memory associated with that particular street sign name,” Novak-Krebs said.
“Another popular sign has been Viking Drive, obviously because of the Vikings,” she added.
With 1,450 signs sold since 2016, Novak-Krebs said the money raised from the purchases goes directly into the city’s general fund.
“But if the commission wants to do a specific project, that money could be made available to the commission,” she said.
With that in mind, the commission is working with other city departments to create a plaza for an old Mobile Gas sign that features the Pegasus “Flying Horse.”
Known as an iconic sign from years past, the Flying Horse plaza would be constructed near where the former gas station was located. “It will be near the location of the former station – not the same spot, but pretty close,” Novak-Krebs said.
The project specifics are being finalized this spring and work on it could be completed yet this summer or early fall.
A list of the signs available for purchase is located on the city’s website, and changes as new signs are added throughout the year.
Whenever the city replaces worn signs, they are added to the list.
“The city promotes the fundraiser several times a year on social media and so forth. It’s been a very effective way in getting the word out. Each time after promoting the sale, then we see more activity,” she said.
The books for sale include “Eden Prairie: The First 100 Years,” by Helen Holden Anderson; and “Heritage: Preserving Eden Prairie’s Past,” by Daniel Hoisington.
Anderson’s book was first published by the City of Eden Prairie in 1979. In late 2009, the city, in conjunction with the Heritage Preservation Commission and Eden Prairie Historical Society, reprinted 500 copies of the book.
Hoisington’s book was added to the fundraiser recently, according to Novak-Krebs.
Proceeds from book sales are also used to fund the city’s historic preservation efforts.
The books are available for purchase at $25 each and may be picked up at City Center any time during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) with proof of online purchase.
Signs are available for $30 each, but must be pulled from storage. The city will confirm with the purchaser when it is available for pickup.
If unable to pick up the items purchased, call the planning department at 952-949-8485.
For a list of street signs available, visit tinyurl.com/386mutbb
To place an order for either books or street signs, visit tinyurl.com/2ht2vee4
