The individual who died in a motor vehicle crash Nov. 12 near the intersection of Valley View Road and Golden Triangle Drive in Eden Prairie has been identified.
Roderick Lamoryne Hamilton, 52, Minneapolis, was killed just after 10:30 a.m. when the SUV he was driving crashed. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Hamilton died of multiple blunt force injuries.
According to a release from the City of Eden Prairie, witnesses of the crash observed Hamilton traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Golden Triangle Drive and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone when he swerved left to avoid a head-on collision.
According to the release, “no contact was made with any vehicle. After going off the roadway, [Hamilton’s vehicle] struck a light pole and a tree. It is unknown why the vehicle was traveling in such a manner. Prior to the crash the roadway was mostly dry and no snow had fallen.”
The report stated that the brief snow squall that caused dozens of crashes around the metro had not started at the time of the Eden Prairie crash.
Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department was assisted by the Eden Prairie Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Crime Lab and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Eden Prairie Police Department continues its investigation.
