The Eden Prairie City Council seat now held by Brad Aho is up for election in 2020.

Eden Prairie is served by a mayor and four at-large city council members who are each elected to serve four-year terms and have one equal vote when deciding an issue. 

City Council elections take place in even-numbered election years.

This year, the seats held by incumbent councilmembers Brad Aho and PG Narayanan are open. The terms for those seats begin Jan. 1, 2021, and continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

Residents interested in running for city council must file affidavits of candidacy and pay a $5 filing fee.

The candidate filing period for these two seats is 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Eden Prairie City Council seat held by incumbent PT Narayanan is up for election in 2020.

Filing for office

The following forms are required to be recorded with the city clerk when filing for office and are available at the City Center during business hours:

• Affidavit of candidacy;

• Disclosure statement;

• Filing fee; and

• Statement of economic interest (due within 14 days of signing affidavit of candidacy).

The complete city council candidate filing packet is available by visiting trimurl.co/tnkl34.

To file online, visit trimurl.co/LKkHNV.

Vote early in state primary election

All eligible Eden Prairie residents may now vote in the Aug. 11 State Primary Election.

To receive a ballot by mail, voters must complete an online application. While voters are not required to be preregistered when applying to vote early/absentee, they are encouraged to register to vote first to make the process easier. Those who are unsure of their voter status can check to see if they are registered on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 11 and received by Aug. 13 to be counted.

Vote early in person

Voters in Hennepin County may vote in person now through Aug. 10 at the Hennepin County Government Center — 300 S. Sixth Street, Minneapolis, skyway level — Monday through Friday during business hours.

In-person voting by direct ballot will be available during business hours at the Eden Prairie City Center Aug. 4–10.

Additional details about dates and times for in-person early voting in Eden Prairie are available at edenprairie.org/Elections.

Info: Contact City Clerk Kathleen Porta at 952-949-8414.

