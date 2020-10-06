To the Editor:
Trust should be a deciding factor when voting and I trust Sen. Steve Cwodzinski.
As our state senator for Eden Prairie and Minnetonka in District 48, Steve recognizes the importance of listening, finding common ground on issues and seeking solutions. He knows that in order to be trusted you don’t make promises you can’t deliver on.
Steve is the real deal on the common values that we share to build a kinder, healthier, safer and better world for all. Having been a high school American government and history teacher for over 30 years, Steve found purpose in opening up learning to be how we all have something to contribute to the future.
In these unprecedented times all are challenged in many different ways, and we need our legislators to work together and compromise on solutions that help people. I trust Sen. Cwodzinski is committed to getting this done.
The integrity of our democracy is before us and we know that our government works best when we all vote. Please join me to re-elect Sen. Steve Cwodzinski.
Carol Bomben
Eden Prairie
