Eden Prairie group recently added to growing number of communities
TreeHouse, an organization that provides teenagers with the means and support to help them understand life’s challenges, sponsors 33 groups around the metro and beyond.
That includes an Eden Prairie group that was recognized this past year by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation with a sizable donation of funds. The organization’s website succinctly describes its core goal for teens.
TreeHouse helps teens, “By helping them build relationships and resiliency rooted in living hope, and the organization is “determined for teens to know they are never alone — especially now.”
That mission hasn’t changed since Fred Peterson, a former Robbinsdale school teacher, initiated the program nearly 40 years ago. Peterson was so affected by the untimely and preventable death of one of his students that he stepped outside his role as a teacher to develop the Treehouse program and help it grow. The program can now be found in several other states.
Power of choice
Tammy Ryder-Harms, an area director who coordinates the newly-formed Eden Prairie group, has witnessed TreeHouse making a difference in many teens’ lives.
“I’m really blessed because this is a community [Eden Prairie] where I’ve lived for 20 years, and the church that’s provided space for us to have our TreeHouse programming is Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie. I’ve also been a member of that church for 20 years,” she said.
Both Ryder-Harms and Tim Clark, the president and CEO of TreeHouse, have a deep understanding of its history in helping teens. They are committed to carrying on the organization’s mission.
“We’re talking about hopelessness,” Clark said. “That is something that all families and all teens can feel rooted in and have a commonality of some sort. We talk about it in terms of some families that feel systemic and live in systemic hopelessness. Some, it may be situational. We don’t judge. We don’t sit here with a scorecard as teens come in.”
Serving those in suburban communities, such as Eden Prairie, Clark said that it doesn’t matter whether they work with teens in a suburban, urban, or rural environment.
“We want our programming to be equally impactful,” he said. “It isn’t about the certain type of profile of a kid. It’s about teaching and allowing all kids to feel hope, as they will, at some point in time, run into the challenges of hopelessness.”
Ryder-Harms described what she sees when working with teens.
“It’s teaching the kids that they can be empowered and their life is worth something and they do have a future,” she said. “They have the strength and the power to not engage in negative self-destructive behaviors and to create that future for themselves. So, it’s really powerful what we see.”
That power is available to all teens who are finding themselves lost in their world, not feeling adequate, and for those who might have self-esteem issues.
Cuts across all demographics
Ryder-Harms discovered over the years that hopelessness among teens isn’t relegated to lower-income or disadvantaged teens. It cuts across all demographics.
“I have DECA students. I have AP students who are taking advanced placement courses,” she said.
“One-hundred percent of our kids graduated from high school, and for some of them, we didn’t know if they would be alive. They were struggling, and some of them we didn’t know if they would graduate from high school,” Ryder-Harms said.
“One student said, ‘You know, even those of us who look perfect, those of us performing on the varsity sports teams ... were crumbling inside from all of the pressure to be perfect. But we can’t ask for help, because we’re supposed to be perfect.’”
Ryder-Harms went on to describe how parents are also sometimes confused as to the seriousness of the issues being faced by their teens. They can’t understand how their child fell into the depths of hopelessness.
“I had a mom who said, ‘You know, I don’t understand my kid. They won the parent lottery ... we are educated, we have money, we have all the resources to help them. Why are the wheels falling off the bus?’” Ryder-Harms said.
The reasons are as diverse as the teens who find themselves within the program.
Changes in society certainly have had an impact, but Clark wouldn’t say that the issues of today are much different than they were nearly 40 years ago when Peterson initiated the Treehouse program. The issues may be more complicated by the effects of technology and the need for instant gratification.
Ryder-Harms built off that message by describing the diversity she sees.
“We had 13 different kids from 13 countries in one semester last year, and from [different] economic levels,” she said. I mean, there are fathers who are CFOs of companies and CEOs of companies, and then there are families who were in camps in Cambodia. What I love is that we create a safe space for all of these teens from different cultures and those of different socioeconomic levels. That’s what attracts them.”
Why it’s important
In summing up what TreeHouse means to the community and the teens being served, Clark said, “I just think as we look at the Eden Prairie community, it is a prototype for how we want to work with communities. We’re now up to 42 or 43 different communities that have TreeHouses across seven states. We’re going to provide the opportunity for a safe place for teens to come and families to be a part of. It’s working well and it’s why we identified Eden Prairie as the next community for us to grow into.”
Ryder-Harms said the role of TreeHouse continues to be important––maybe even more important today than it has been in the past.
“The one thing that really struck me lately is the fact that even though we’re more on the affluent side as a community, that doesn’t matter because kids have access to the internet and social media that inherently makes them [unsafe]. There are a lot of really sad things that have gone on with some of our teens, so it’s really important for me to work with the police and other organizations to create awareness on internet safety and exploitation so that we can keep our kids safe.”
To accomplish that takes trust. Clark said that without trust, the program would not be possible.
“It’s a relationship and it’s about trust, really. It’s a relationship with the community, and we take that trust very seriously.”
At TreeHouse, no teen walks alone. Even now.
Amid the COVID-19 situation, TreeHouse is still offering hope.
On the TreeHouse website: “Hopelessness can take on new forms in a time of social isolation. We are determined for teens to know they are never alone — especially now. TreeHouse programs and mentoring are happening online and virtually around the clock. We invite you to learn more about what we are doing to end hopelessness among teens at this time.
The Eden Prairie TreeHouse meets at Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie. For a ride to a meeting, call 952-213-3058. For general information, call 952-500-9723 or visit treehousehope.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.