Eagle Ridge/International School win six events on Friday
A track and field cooperative between Eagle Ridge Academy, International School, Chesterton Academy and Groves Academy opened the spring track and field season with a six-team MCAA Conference meet Friday at Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka.
The Gryphons won the girls team title, holding off runner-up New Life Academy by four points (136-132) thanks to success in the sprints, relays, distance, hurdles and jumping events.
Junior Ayayo Orwa won the 100-meter dash in 14.36 seconds, was runner-up in the triple jump going 28-feet, 2-inches and was third in the 200 in 30.65. Freshman teammate Seraiah Lange won the 200 in 30.41 and seventh-grader Janella Willcock was fifth in 32.36. Lange also won the long jump going 14-2 and was third in the 400 in 1:06.85.
Freshman Bee Castaneda was second in the 800 in 3:00.51, seventh-grader Vivian Sindelar was fourth in 3:04.50. In the 1,600, freshman Greta Long beat out eighth-grade teammate Ava Kletti for second place in 6:36.69 and 6:43.79, respectively.
Junior Maren Adix was second in the 100 hurdles in 20.18
ERA boys placed fifth with 67.5 points as West Lutheran beat out Legacy Christian 171-146. The Gryphons picked up the most points in the jumping events (22.5) followed by fourth place in the distance events.
Boys highlights include senior Owen Hjerpe winning the 300 hurdles in 50.13 and junior Noah Berger winning the long jump clearing 17 feet, while senior teammate Hudson Hutton-Lau was third in 15-5.
Gryphons seventh-grader Nikhil Hurkadli ran second in the 800 in 2:32.79 and classmate Anders Holland fifth in 2:40.15.
