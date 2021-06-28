Tree removal is council’s biggest concern
The Eden Prairie City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to allow for a zoning change on 2.85 acres that helps clear the way for Morimoto CityHomes, a project proposed by Hennepin CityHomes LLC.
The 2.85-acre property is located at 9360 Hennepin Town Road and currently includes a single family home. The proposed project features 16 owner-occupied townhomes in groups of three, four and five units.
The surrounding land uses include residential and commercial to the north, residential to the west and residential and open space to the south.
The developer has stated that four of the units will be considered affordable.
Those units will be “restricted to households earning approximately 115% of the area median income or less, offering new affordable owner-occupied opportunities not often seen in the community,” a city staff report states.
In addition, the city is working with counsel to come up with “a legal mechanism that will aim to keep the homes affordable for a specified time period even if resold by the initial homebuyer.”
The Hennepin CityHomes representative said during his presentation that a deed restriction would guide future home sales, requiring a future owner to meet the affordability criteria for those specific units.
The developer said trees on the property would have to be cut to make space, an issue considered a high priority by councilmembers and residents who commented during the public hearing on the matter.
It appears there will be just more than 40 of about 60 “significant” trees that will be removed, but the developer said trees will also be replanted, according to Councilmember Mark Freiberg.
There are also five “heritage” trees located on the property, all but one of which will be removed, the developer representative said.
Couching his concerns about borders and trees within compliments about the overall project, Freiberg asked whether trees specifically along Garrison Way would see heavy removal.
“It’s important to me. I know the property and the properties behind it. ... It’s important to the people who live there,” he said.
The developer representative said that while many trees would be removed, many mature trees would be saved.
Two residents approached the council during the public hearing portion of the meeting, saying they were happy with this specific project, and that it was the best they had seen come together recently.
However, both also expressed the need for tweaks to the plan. One suggested repositioning the buildings in a way to provide more space between neighbors, while the other said minimizing the number of trees removed should be a priority.
Councilmembers touched on issues of adding solar and electric vehicle charging stations to the homes.
The developer representative said he learned that the home associations usually guide the addition of things like solar, but that the wiring for charging stations into individual garages would be done as part of the project. It would be up to the homeowner to add the charging station.
With each question asked, councilmembers added they were pleased with the project features and that it would be a positive addition to the city, but urged the developer to take neighborhood interests into account.
Freiberg said, “I do like the project ... and I encourage you to listen to the neighbors along Clark and Garrison Way.” Freiberg also asked the developer to set up a process for keeping area residents aware of the schedule for the removal of trees.
In summing the discussion about the project, Mayor Ron Case said he felt the council had reached a consensus for approval. He added that this project brought many of the community’s wishes for proper development together, though meeting all goals was not always possible.
He said that when the city tries “to do it all,” bringing together facets such as affordable housing and medium-density zoning while preserving trees is “very difficult.”
Regarding tree removal, Case said the process would be closely monitored, but that the city would also “help with that.”
He said that in the past there had been incidents where trees were accidentally removed because of poor oversight. He said he wanted the city involved in overseeing the removal to minimize the chances it could happen again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.