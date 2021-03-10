Entire project might be delayed, but city’s portion on target
A virtual town hall focusing on the progress of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project, specifically the infrastructure changes in Eden Prairie, was held Monday, March 1.
The 15-minute presentation included a walk-through of the various areas under construction along the line in Eden Prairie, each at various stages of completion. The SWLRT Green Line extension, which will run from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, was scheduled to be completed in 2023. However, the project has been delayed due to construction challenges at the north end of the project in Minneapolis, according to meeting host Sophia Ginis, manager of public involvement for Metro Transit.
“We know those elements are going to take extra time, so we won’t be able to meet our original opening date,” Ginis said. “We’re still in the process ... and we hope to have more information later this year.”
Meanwhile, the Eden Prairie portion of the project has been progressing as expected and it appears this year will be no different, Ginis said.
She described the project, which broke ground in November 2018, as a “hotbed” of activity this past year, adding that nearly every area along the line was under construction.
The tour
Ginis began the virtual tour at the Southwest Station on the southern end of the project and worked her way north along the route, describing each major construction area.
That included a glimpse of the work being completed on the Southwest Station and the Prairie Center Drive Bridge. While much of the soil correction and pilings in that area have been completed, Ginis indicated there is still much work to be done. That includes the construction of the station and a major parking ramp.
The Prairie Center Drive bridge “is really coming together,” Ginis said.
“We’ve been working with the Eden Prairie team to make sure this bridge was aesthetically pleasing and it has some awesome concrete insets.”
Eden Prairie Town Center Station, where the line connects with Flying Cloud Drive, is another spot where the light rail line is “becoming a reality,” Ginis said. Town Center Place and Flying Cloud Drive are two roadways that have had significant construction and impacts on transportation over the past couple of years, and it’s not done, she added.
“Town Center Place and Flying Cloud Drive were pretty much torn up for most of last year, and there is still more work to do along Flying Cloud Drive in the next year. There are two more phases to go,” she said.
Much of the major construction on the Valley View and Nine Mile Creek bridges has been completed. Ginis pointed to the many concrete forms recently removed from the Valley View Bridge and said decks were being poured on the Nine Mile Creek bridge.
“Golden Triangle Station has greatly taken shape over the last year – not only the station itself, but the supports for the tracks that go around the station,” Ginis reported.
A significant construction challenge, she continued, will be “the task of going over (Highway) 212,” which includes a span that traverses Shady Oak Road and Highway 212.
The northernmost of the four LRT stations planned for Eden Prairie is City Station West, just off Highway 62.
Beyond City Station West the rail “dives under the highway into a tunnel,” Ginis said, while showing a picture of the northern half of the tunnel structure that was recently completed. Digging on the southern portion of the tunnel is set to begin soon, Ginis said.
The year ahead
Ginis highlighted the construction areas that will be a focus in 2021.
Those areas of construction include:
• SouthWest Station piling and station/parking ramp construction
• The bridges that have deck work and/or finishing details (piling has concluded): Prairie Center Drive bridge; I-494 bridge, Valley View Road bridge, and Nine Mile Creek bridge
• Eden Prairie Town Center Station
• Phases 3 and 4 roadway and LRT construction on Flying Cloud Drive
• Golden Triangle Station
• Shady Oak/Highway 212 bridge
• Retaining walls at City West Station
• Work on the south segment of Highway 62 LRT tunnel
• LRT track installation beginning at the west end
Contact information
• Construction Hotline: 612-373-3933
• James Mockovciak, Community Outreach Coordinator: email James.Mockovciak@metrotransit.org, or call 612-508-0567
• Online: SWLRT.org, Twitter @SouthwestLRT, Facebook @MetropolitanCouncil and Instagram @southwest_lrt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.