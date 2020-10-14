To the Editor:
The landscape and skyline of Eden Prairie are changing rapidly with all the current construction seemingly going on everywhere. New apartment complexes, new streets, new businesses ready to open, and probably the largest change of all is with the construction of the Southwest Light Rail line due to open in 2023. In driving around the same old streets, some of the familiar landmarks are gone.
We need someone to help us understand some of these changes. We need someone who can recognize and help solve some of the problems that may come with these changes.
That someone is Lisa Toomey, a candidate for the Eden Prairie City Council. I am voting for Lisa and I urge you to do the same.
Her background for community volunteer work is tops. Lisa has put in countless hours working for the residents of our city. She understands the issues and can help find solutions to problems. She works well with people from all segments of our community.
Besides all this, it will be nice to have another woman on our city council who is willing to work and listen to us.
Vote for Lisa Toomey.
George Schell
Eden Prairie
