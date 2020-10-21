To the Editor:
It is with great delight that I offer this endorsement of Lisa Toomey for Eden Prairie City Council.
I have worked and served with Lisa on the board of Prop Shop in Eden Prairie for many years. She is bright, and full of energy and enthusiasm for this work. She is extremely well-acquainted with the Eden Prairie community, the police department, city programs and the non-profit sector.
Her many, many hours of volunteer work, in a multitude of community organizations, have been driven by a deep compassion for those on the margins, a commitment to hard work and a determination to keep Eden Prairie safe, healthy, and financially sound.
When Lisa told me that she was considering a run for city council, I was thrilled. “Yes,” I said. “Do it! You’re exactly what we need!”
Join me in casting your vote for Lisa Toomey.
Susan Weaver
Eden Prairie
