PG Narayanan is the lone incumbent to file for re-election for the two Eden Prairie City Council seats open on the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election ballot.

The other incumbent, Brad Aho, ran for Hennepin County District 6 County Commissioner. In that race, Aho was edged out for the second of two spots on the Nov. 3 election.

Also filing for City Council are Ryan Miske and Lisa Toomey.

The Sun Sailor will feature the candidates in an upcoming voter guide.

