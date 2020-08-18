PG Narayanan is the lone incumbent to file for re-election for the two Eden Prairie City Council seats open on the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election ballot.
The other incumbent, Brad Aho, ran for Hennepin County District 6 County Commissioner. In that race, Aho was edged out for the second of two spots on the Nov. 3 election.
Also filing for City Council are Ryan Miske and Lisa Toomey.
The Sun Sailor will feature the candidates in an upcoming voter guide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.