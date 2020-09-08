Cmdr. Thomas Weiler, a 1996 Eden Praire High School graduate and an Eden Prairie native, returned home Aug. 9, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Since departing Norfolk, Virgina, in January for the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise, the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Weiler was a submarine officer aboard the carrier. As a submarine officer, Weiler was responsible for coordinating operations and training events with ships, submarines and aircraft in the strike group as well as with foreign partners.
“I stand watch as the battle watch captain, coordinating and facilitating critical operations throughout the carrier strike group area of responsibility,” Weiler said. “These operations provide both security to the region and partners, as well as strengthening the security of the United States.”
