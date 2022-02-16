With a passion for science and a dream of opening a bookstore, Eden Prairie resident Rima Parikh set out to make that happen with The Thinking Spot, a new independent bookstore focused on all things science-related.
Located at the intersection of County Road 101 and Minnetonka Boulevard, The Thinking Spot offers a wide selection of books for all ages - all focused on STEM (science, technology engineering and math).
For Parikh, the dream of opening a book store was accelerated by the pandemic as she began to reevaluate her 30 years in the IT industry.
With Zoom calls “day in and day out, that corporate life was just getting too much,” she said.
Parikh and her husband Arun started thinking about how life is short. Together, they decided, “let’s just take the plunge and see if we can make it,” she said of opening an independent bookstore.
The idea culminated with her own love for books and science-based topics.
Also, whenever she travels, she always likes to stop and browse at local bookstores, preferring physical stores rather than purchasing books online.
“And this idea of that small community bookstore ... where you can just kind of browse, have a place to sit and hang out - they’re really getting fewer and fewer by the number,” she said. “And then with COVID, that whole human connection seemed like it was lost and I felt like I needed a place where community has a place to go hang out.”
At home, she and her family enjoy reading about popular science through more easily understood books as opposed to textbooks, she explained.
Unfortunately, these types of books can be rather hard to find locally, she said, noting the limited selection of science-based books even at major bookstores.
Another inspiration for making science accessible to all through an independent bookstore has been the work by actor and author Alan Alda. Known as the Science Communicator, Alda is the host of the PBS show “Scientific American Frontiers” and author of “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face?: My Adventure in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating.”
The former MASH star helped open the Center for Communicating Science in New York, which specializes in helping scientists to improve their science communication.
“He teaches scientists through improv skills to make science easier to understand when they talk to other people,” she said, explaining his ultimate goal is to make science accessible to everyone, which has now become her goal, as well.
The Thinking Spot offers something for everyone, Parikh said, pointing to a vast selection of adult and children’s nonfiction books ranging in topics from nature to health and medicine, as well as every science in between.
Parikh figures her collection is about 50% adult nonfiction science, 40% kids and young adults, and about 10% fiction.
The store also offers STEM toys, calendars, puzzles, stickers and more.
The mother of two shared that the idea for the store’s name actually derived from Winnie The Pooh and his “thinking spot.”
“He had a spot under the tree that he would go to when he needed to think things through,” Parikh said, which is something that stuck with her after reading those books to her children who are now 16 and 20.
“I wanted a place where people can just sit and think. And when you’re surrounded by so many books and so many words, you can’t help but be kind of lost in some thought about something new that you discover.”
The store offers its own “thinking spots,” quiet spaces to sit and read. They include two semi-private rooms that seat four, which are perfect for study groups or book clubs, she said.
In the future, she also hopes to add a little cafe for customers to enjoy, as well.
Recommended books
When it comes to books, Parikh enjoys those that make science relatable - books that have a story woven through with some scientific topic, such as “Why Fish Don’t Exist?” by Lulu Miller, co-host of the NPR podcast Radiolab.
In this part-memoir and autobiography, Miller writes about scientist David Starr Jordan, who spent his career identifying new species of fish.
“It’s sort of those intertwined stories, plus you learn something about fashion taxonomy,” she said.
Another favorite author is Bill Bryson. He’s written books like “A Walk in the Woods,” “A Short History of Nearly Everything,” and “The Body: A Guide for Occupants.”
Walter Isaacson is another favorite. He wrote “The Code Breaker” about Jennifer Doudna, who was instrumental in the discovery of CRISPR gene editing, the technology behind mRNA vaccines.
Upcoming events and more
The Thinking Spot is also hosting free workshops and events, including an upcoming workshop with featured artist Beth Gable, a watercolor artist from Hopkins whose paintings are currently on display. She plans to share a fun interactive DIY activity for kids ages 5 and up at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb 20.
Next will be Liz Heinecke, the Kitchen Pantry Scientist and author of “Kitchen Science Lab for Kids,” 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
RSVP online at www.thethinkingspot.us (space is limited).
More events and information online www.thethinkingspot.us.
The Thinking Spot is located at 3311 County Rd 101 Suite 4 in Minnetonka (Wayzata zipcode) and it is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with expanded hours possible in the future.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.