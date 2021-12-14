The Minnesota Ballet School production will feature dozens of local children
“The Nutcracker” will be performed live once again Dec. 17-19 by the Minnesota Ballet School and Theatre in Eden Prairie.
Now in its 20th year of performances offered by the school and theatre, the holiday classic ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music.
Kirill Bak-Stepanoff and Svetlana Bak-Gavrilova, the organization’s co-founders, will once again co-direct the production, which will be held at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center.
“Why people should come and see our Nutcracker?” Kirill Bak-Stepanoff asked.
“The story is unique and deserves to be seen and everyone has a different vision of ‘The Nutcracker,’” he said. “But ours is different because ours is the most original choreography.”
“The Nutcracker” was first staged in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892 and the Bak-Stepanoffs have performed as cast members of the production many times. Their experience with the original Marius Petipa choreography has inspired them to stay true to the original steps as first laid out more than 100 years ago.
“Why should we make our own if we can’t put together the original nutcracker?” Kirill Bak-Stepanoff asked. “If you want to see the original choreography with little changes, you should see our performance.”
The cast
Having staged the production for two decades, the Bak-Stepanoffs have worked with dancers at the school who have auditioned and been cast year-after-year. The student dancers’ experience with specific roles each year makes the production easier to perform and to stage, Kirill Bak-Stepanoff said.
“I think it makes it easier on everyone,” he said.
“Every year it gets easier. ... The students perform parts from year-to-year and grow from one part to another part and already know the steps. Because of this we have lots of time-saving with our rehearsals,” he added.
The rehearsals for the show generally begin in October, but Bak-Stepanoff said that if they were to bring in new dancers and guest dancers every year, they would have to start much sooner, probably as early as August.
Most of the children in the performance are students at the ballet school.
In years past, the size of the cast has hovered around 80, but with the pandemic continuing, many families who might have participated in the past have opted not to do so this year, Bak-Stepanoff said. He estimated the size of this year’s cast at about 50.
“A lot of families are still afraid to go out and put their kids in such a big production,” he said.
The children performing in this year’s production, like in other years, are local to the area.
“Children who have performed in the show are local kids who are from Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Edina, Victoria or Chaska – from our surrounding cities,” Bak-Stepanoff said.
COVID
COVID has put a significant strain on the school and the theater over the past two years. “COVID has been a disaster,” Bak-Stepanoff said.
“Last year everything was shut down, and then summer came and everything was open and we were preparing ‘The Nutcracker’ last year and everybody was ready. We were ready to fly the guest artists here and then in November (2020) Gov. Walz shut everything down again. ‘The Nutcracker’ was postponed and everybody was so upset.”
The decided in January 2021 that they would stage “The Nutcracker” in February, but as a virtual event online instead of with a live audience.
Though there had been no classes and no rehearsals, and “everybody was out of shape, we came back in January to do a performance in the studio – a virtual performance,” Bak-Stepanoff said.
Being live again this year is exciting for all the performers and Bak-Stepanoff said he hopes the audiences feel that same.
The school
According to the website, the Minnesota Ballet School “offers a classical ballet program that provides preparatory and systematic ballet training using Vaganova Syllabus, a comprehensive curriculum, proven to instill in dancers incomparable technique, while striving for a greater sense of artistry, clarity, grace, athleticism, speed and musicality.”
The school and theatre was “created to provide culture, music, and dance education for the Twin Cities area with the intent to prepare dancers of all ages to perform in professional productions of the classical ballet, contemporary and modern repertoire,” its website states.
“The Nutcracker” is one of a handful of performances put on by the theatre each year.
The theatre is already looking toward spring of 2022 as preparations are being made for productions of “Peter and the Wolf” and a suite of dances from the ballet “Paquita.”
In addition to those performances, Bak-Stepanoff said the theatre has also produced “Carnival of the Animals,” “Great Halloween Adventure,” and “Les Sylphides.”
During the summer months, dancers from the theatre also present small outdoor performances in park venues, such as at Staring Lake.
Performances
“The Nutcracker” will be performed on three consecutive days:
• Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 19, 1 p.m.
Tickets range from $27 to $39, and the performance runs for one hour and 40 minutes with a 20-minute intermission.
The venue for the performances, the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, is located at 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.
Though not required, the staff at the theatre and school encourage those attending to have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Masks are required for all guests ages 3 and older, regardless of vaccination status, with an exception for those with health conditions. Masks will be made available at the box office.
For more information, visit minnesotaballetschool.com or mnballettheatre.org; or call 612-501-9208.
The Minnesota Ballet School and Theatre is located at 14675 Martin Drive, Eden Prairie.
