On Thursday, May 14, at midnight, the Eden Prairie Police Department was honored to have bagpiper Paul Savereide visit the police department and play “Amazing Grace” in the rain as a tribute to Law Enforcement Memorial Day.
The tradition of the Midnight Piper dates back to the late 1990s when piper Jimmy O’Connell began playing a solo at the police memorial in Washington, D.C., each year during Police Week to honor fallen officers.
Due to COVID-19, the pipers could not honor the fallen and their survivors in the traditional manner, and instead performed a modified version of the Midnight Piper.
The Minnesota Police Pipe Band (mppb.org) sent a Midnight Piper to nine law enforcement agencies Thursday night, including Eden Prairie.
At precisely midnight, pipers at all locations simultaneously played “Amazing Grace” to honor the state’s fallen officers.
The EPPD recognizes the Minnesota Police Pipe Band and the Emerald Society of Minnesota (emeraldsocietymn.org) for their continued support of law enforcement and, in particular, piper Paul Savereide, who blessed everyone with his music.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/UTLMVu; or watch the video at https://trimurl.co/VeF4mT.
- Courtesy of Eden Prairie Communications Department.
Watch the video ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.