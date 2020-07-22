Longtime Eden Prairie resident develops weekly program to help others
Miki Speer knows all about the gap between loss and hope.
The longtime Eden Prairie resident has spent years trying to bridge that gap, trying to find her way from the depths of despair to a positive outlook on life.
While that journey is ever-continuing, her newest efforts are an attempt to help others suffering from the same issues.
Since the middle of May, Speer has been hosting a Facebook Live event that not only promotes healing, but brings in musical guests and allows visitors to hear messages of hope.
The program, “The Healing Half: 30 Minutes for Hope,” is held every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.
Her journey in understanding feelings of loss hasn’t been easy.
“After my mom died when I was 13, I was so lost and hurt that I ran away from the pain since I didn’t know where to start,” Speer said.
Speer, who grew up in Eden Prairie and has lived in the city for all but the years she was away at college, said that telling the story of losing her mother is still fresh.
“So it’s crazy how much time has gone by and how fresh that story still is. It doesn’t feel that long ago,” she said.
After her mother’s death, Speer slipped into the stage of denial.
“‘I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m no different than any other normal teenager,’” she said about her reactions. “But you can only run and avoid ... for so long.”
While still in high school it was all about being a student. She was an athlete and a member of the volleyball team that won a state title. However, there were issues boiling beneath the surface.
“I was having a lot of behind-the-scenes issues with a lot of emotions,” she said. “I was crying at the drop of a hat without being able to figure out why. I didn’t understand.”
It was only after she got into college that she began to understand the issues confronting her.
“I hadn’t grieved this massive loss yet. Then after college, when it actually started to affect my career, that’s when I started to see a counselor. At that point we did a lot of work and I kind of connected with my passion of wanting to help other people to have a place to grieve,” she said.
That’s when the concept of “The Healing Half” began to take shape.
The musician, author, and now-talk show host began to research ways she could help others, and that’s when she hit upon the idea of a live program that would help educate, soothe, and assist others who may be experiencing similar issues.
“I thought, ‘how could I fuse my love of music and songwriting with my desire to help people like me who don’t know where to start,’” she asked herself.
“I wanted to cultivate a show that was both healing for the listener, but also educational, so that if you can’t relate to a topic that someone is going through, you can learn about how to help them,” she added.
Speer had heard it all during her time of loss. “People tried to say the right things and sometimes it’s nice and it hits home, but other times it really misses the mark,” she said.
While those types of comments were common, Speer set out to broaden her influence.
With the idea of an online presence percolating, she was also seeking a name for the program.
“The name also points to the fact that half of the message is about how to help yourself, and hopefully half the message is also things you can take away to help others,” she said.
Speer set out in the early months of this year to design her website, mikispeer.com, reaching out to potential sponsors and scheduling guest speakers and musicians to provide content to each weekly program.
“I’ve been busting my butt to get this up and running.”
One of the more important aspects for Speer is to offer a one-stop-shop for those who are looking for more.
That includes access to her own published free grief exercise known as “My Heart Still Remembers,” in addition to access to her blogs, music and contact information.
“I spent a decade of my life not having an easy resource to process my grief, so ‘My Heart Still Remembers’ is my hope to get it out to the masses with a free, easy-to-use resource.
She admits she’s not a doctor.
“I don’t want to pretend I have all the answers, which is why I’m partnering with a lot of local organizations and local companies to hopefully broaden the picture. I want to be the person who passes the ball to the right spot.”
Each episode will include:
• “Dearly Missed Dedication” where a featured loved one is featured;
• “Song of Hope” performed by a local songwriter;
• “Kind Cash Giveaway” where you have the chance to win $25 cash that the winner can use to be kind to themselves; and
• “Message from Miki” where Speer, or a guest that she interviews, does a deep dive into a much-needed topic.
Speer also said she is open to other ideas to add to the program.
When initiating the first episodes, Speer said she was “blown away” with not only how many showed up for those first shows, but that she loved “the fact that so many messages came to me afterward about how hopeful it was, how it encouraged them to share their stories. I was crying because I was so overwhelmed with how people reacted to the show.”
Speer also feels an important connection to her community and feels her effort is a great way to continue and expand that connection.
“I love Eden Prairie. I grew up here, moved back here after college, my family is here, and I would love nothing more than to have this community so connected with the resources that are around them. I hope the ‘Healing Half’ can help facilitate that.”
Speer is aware that not everybody is on Facebook, so she is also making the live show available on YouTube, as well as an audio version that is available as a podcast.
Why should people be interested in her program?
“They should come to the ‘Healing Half’ if they want to laugh, if they want to learn and hear some good music along the way. I’m humbled and completely filled with love and so excited to keep this party train going,” she added.
Upcoming
In addition to the weekly online show, Speer is also helping to host an in-person (social distancing style) event called “Grace and Space.”
The event will be held in Eden Prairie, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 26. To sign up and to learn more about the event, visit mikispeer.com; email miki@mikispeer.com; or call 615-212-8722.
Info: Visit www.mikispeer.com to sign up to the email list, and for past episodes, visit www.mikispeer.com/past-episodes.
