Following a 2019 referendum, school taxes in Eden Prairie will still increase less than city taxes in 2020.
The Eden Prairie School Board approved a final levy of 3.26%, slightly less than the city’s final levy of 3.4% and well below the Hennepin County increase of 4.75%.
Both the School Board and the Eden Prairie City Council reduced their final levies slightly from the amounts that had been proposed earlier this year. The school district had anticipated a 3.41% increase while the city’s preliminary levy had anticipated a 3.5% increase.
For a home valued at $250,000, the school portion of taxes is projected to increase from $1,010 for taxes payable in 2019 to $1,029, assuming a 3% increase in value from year to year.
For a typical $400,000 household with the same percentage increase in value, school taxes would increase from $1,662 for this year to $1,694 for taxes payable in 2020, according to a district estimate.
Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson said the impact of the final levy for 2020 will be lower for the owner of a $400,000 home than the district had projected before the 2019 referendum. The monthly tax increase for such a house will be less than half of the increase that had been anticipated – a hike of about $2.67 per month instead of the $6.50-per-month increase the district had projected in advance of the referendum.
If the assessed value of the home did not increase, the amount levied for school taxes would actually decrease, Swanson added.
“When we are seeing taxes going up on homes, it’s because the home values are also increasing as well,” he said. “So, just some great news all the way around here.”
A trend toward local taxes for school funding
The majority of school funding comes from the state rather than local property taxes, but state funding has not kept pace with inflation when measured from the 2003 fiscal year, said Jason Mutzenberger, the district’s executive director of business services.
“For our district, that means about $6 million of revenue per year that we would need to keep up with that inflation,” Mutzenberger said of state aid support. “Obviously, that would do wonders for us from a financial standpoint and it would lessen the burden on taxpayers from us going out for operating referendums.”
State funding for special education has also fallen short, Mutzenberger said.
“What that means for our district is about $8 million a year that comes from our general education budget where that should be, in a sense, money that’s funded by the state or the federal government,” he said. “All that results in a growing dependence on referendum revenue.”
The current budget for the district includes more than $148 million in revenue. The local schools levy will increase for taxes payable in 2020 from about $46.7 million to about $48.2 million.
Consideration of taxpayers
Mutzenberger said the district is setting a final levy that is lower than the preliminary levy “to save the taxpayers money.”
The value of all the property in the district has increased by about $451 million in the last year, which Mutzenberger noted also can help individual taxpayers.
“Our growing tax base will lower taxes for the entire group,” he said.
The amount of the levy dedicated for the district’s general fund will decrease about 2%, to less than $37 million. However, the amount for community education is increasing more than 9%, to more than $1 million, mainly to allow the district to recoup funds incurred while educating students with disabilities.
The amount of the levy used for district debt will increase nearly 28%, to about $10.1 million.
The amount levied for debt is influenced by voter approval of the Designing Pathways program for construction projects at all district schools. Nearly 70% of voters favored the bond referendum of nearly $40 million earlier this year. The Designing Pathways program and the need to fund deferred maintenance increased the amount needed for debt.
Of district moves to lower the amount of the levy used for the general fund, Mutzenberger said earlier this year, “We knew we had some increased costs, namely with that referendum coming on board, so we wanted to bring down the general fund component.”
He added that the district has kept taxes lower than some others in the area.
“If you live in Eden Prairie, you get a great value for your home,” he said. “School taxes are among the lowest in our metro area.”
No one spoke at a public hearing on the levy. The board voted 6-0 Dec. 9 to approve the final levy.
