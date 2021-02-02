Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson has announced new start and end times despite objections from some Central Middle School teachers.
Beginning in the next school year, Oak Point Elementary School and Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion School will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m. Cedar Ridge and Forest Hills elementary schools will begin the day at 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.
The school day at Eden Prairie High School will get underway at 8:35 a.m. and run through 3:20 p.m.
Prairie View and Eden Lake elementary schools will run 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Central Middle School will have the latest schedule, beginning at 9:25 a.m. and ending at 4:07 p.m.
The plan is unchanged from a tentative schedule Swanson announced in December when soliciting feedback from community members.
While Swanson announced the final decision at a Jan. 25 Eden Prairie School Board meeting, members did not have an opportunity to comment or vote on the plan at the meeting. The topic is under a section titled “Superintendent’s Incidental Information Report” about “nice to know” information. The agenda states, “These items are not open for debate, but rather for awareness and understanding.”
Like many of the items on the agenda, the section is labeled “Information.” When newly elected Boardmember Kim Ross sought to speak after an earlier agenda item labeled “Superintendent’s Announcements,” incoming Board Chair Adam Seidel talked over her and said, “Director Ross, in the future please do not add any comments on anything that’s marked “Information” on the agenda. Those are the ones that we don’t comment on.”
Ross replied, “I believe the First Amendment still applies here.”
No board member sought to speak after Swanson announced the new schedule. However, two Central Middle School teachers listed objections during a public comment section earlier in the meeting.
Social studies teacher Ann DeHoff raised equity issues with the schedule while math teacher Dave Jones said many Central Middle School staff had sent a letter with concerns about the plan. The district did not provide a copy of the letter to the Sun Sailor by press time. DeHoff and Jones did not return phone calls regarding the letter.
A later schedule for the middle school in the past led to a conflict between accelerated algebra classes and extracurricular activities, Jones said during the meeting. Athletes often attended a short period of the later classes in the day before leaving early for sports participation.
“During this time, it was obvious that even good students were having difficulty keeping up with their work in my class because it is a rigorous, fast-paced class,” Jones said.
While he did not list a number of letter-signers, Jones said, “I hope it’s clear from the number of people who signed the document that many voices feel that they’ve not been heard during the process. And from my perspective, the partnership between families, district leadership and staff is out of balance and the staff voices are not being weighed or considered proportionally. This will have a negative impact on our work climate moving forward.”
While he acknowledged a reversal would be difficult after months of study, Jones said, “What I’m asking is with this new information and new voices being represented that you would do exactly that. Please reconsider the decision to change the CMS start time so drastically.”
The later start time for the school in the early 2000s “was actually what we would consider a failed schedule because it forced kids to make choices between academics and extracurriculars,” DeHoff said.
Students residing in Minneapolis who attended the school did not have bus choices that allowed them to participate in activities before or after school with the previous schedule, DeHoff said.
“Only our wealthiest and most advantaged kids might be able to participate,” DeHoff said.
She added, “One of the harshest realities from a kid’s point of view is that the things that inspire them so much are extracurriculars and being involved in those. If those were to be limited or taken away from many of our kids, I worry about that consequence.”
Superintendent’s reasoning
A task force recommended last year that the district change schedules to allow high school students to begin their days later in the morning. The recommendation considered biological clocks for teens and the impact of sleep deprivation on risk-taking, impaired judgment and poor mental health, according to Swanson’s presentation. Research shows that increased sleep is associated with improved attendance, alertness, improved grades and graduation rates, he indicated.
Swanson sought revised schedules that would accommodate transportation concerns, minimize financial impact and allow more instructional time to ensure the district meets state minimums. The new schedules will provide 10 more minutes in the elementary school day and 15 more minutes at the middle school. A team considered more than 100 possible configurations while studying the issue.
Swanson asserted that the new middle school schedule would allow more student choice in classes.
“We know from an equity perspective that moving those choices inside of the school day is also one of the healthiest things that we can do for our students as we think about them,” he said.
The schedules are also consistent with other schools in the Lake Conference, he added.
The district gathered more than 400 comments on the schedule, conducted community meetings and arranged listening sessions with staff representatives.
Swanson said transportation will be provided for activities and that the schedule would reduce the ride time for students living in Minneapolis.
“There’s actually a significant, positive benefit for our students,” he said. “Our staff will work together to look at those activities and athletics to do some evolution around what we’re doing so that we can make sure that we still have those amazing experiences for students in really positive ways.”
Swanson concluded, “This is the right thing to do, and it’s the right time to do it.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.