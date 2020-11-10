The start times for Eden Prairie Schools could be different in the future.
A committee is working on a report with recommendations based on what research indicates the district should do differently, Superintendent Josh Swanson said during an Oct. 26 School Board meeting.
“That would mean pushing our high school start times back a little bit to get in alignment with the research,” Swanson said.
Additionally, he said the Central Middle School and Eden Prairie High School start times would no longer line up.
“The two can’t be together and make it all work,” Swanson said. “In order to offer the choice that we want at the middle school, we need to have a different start time and end time for the middle school and the high school.”
Given the upcoming recommendation from the committee, Swanson said, “I believe it is time to take a look at those start times.”
He directed a team of district leaders to consider possible models.
“I’m going to ask that they honor the research and honor what came forward,” Swanson said. “I’m going to be asking that they look at how can we do this in a reasonable way that’s also cost-effective.”
After the district team begins studying the possibility during the next month or two, Swanson said district officials would gather feedback from families.
“Then I’ll be making some finalized decisions so that we can communicate that to families,” Swanson said.
He wants to give families plenty of time to consider their schedules before changing start times, he added.
“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the last six months or so, it’s that when we need to adjust schedules, we can adjust schedules and make that work,” he said. “I also don’t want to minimize that whatsoever because it is challenging as a family when all of a sudden you have to kind of figure out how all of that works together.”
Under the board’s governance model, which gives the superintendent discretion over operational decisions, Swanson indicated the decision on start times will be his to make rather than the board’s call.
“The research would say we can have some real health and wellness and academic gains for our students,” he said.
Changes could also help the district schools align with the schedules of other schools in the conference, he added.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity here for kind of a win-win-win around how all of this comes together as we think about choice, as we think about being fiscally responsible and making sure that this can run for the long run and align with the research inside of our current situation,” Swanson said.
The discussion arose during a section of the board meeting in which the superintendent discusses operations without comment from board members. The agenda states, “These items are not open for debate, but rather for awareness and understanding.”
However, Swanson said, “I wanted you to know that I’m continuing to move forward with what those models might look like, asking the team to do that and have a process in place that we’ll carry out over the next couple of months.”
A 17-member task force made up of parents, teachers, community members and administrators has been studying the issue, according to information provided to the board earlier in October.
The task force has been reviewing the district’s transportation and child care, past feedback, research and data about the community.
Staff members who have provided input have focused on the impact of schedules on activities and athletics, child care and parent-teacher schedules.
The district has also gained input from Dr. Conrad Iber of Fairview Health and Dr. Kyla Wahlstrom of the University of Minnesota along with athletic directors from other districts and Chad Eiken of the Minnesota Sleep Society.
Swanson has indicated he intends to make a decision late this fall or early this winter.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.