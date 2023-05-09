1

Alexander shares a map of which trails are anticipated to reopen, remain closed, or remain open in 2023.

The April 24 meeting updates pertained to project sites in SLP, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, and other cities

The St. Louis Park City Council members were caught up to speed on the Metro Green Line extension project during an April 24 study session.

