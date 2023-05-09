The April 24 meeting updates pertained to project sites in SLP, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, and other cities
The St. Louis Park City Council members were caught up to speed on the Metro Green Line extension project during an April 24 study session.
This project “adds 14.5 miles to the existing METRO Green Line, which connects downtown Minneapolis, downtown Saint Paul, and places in between,” according to the project webpage, and the new segments will add “more stations in Minneapolis, plus St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, and Eden Prairie.”
Due to ongoing construction, however, this project has resulted in the closing of some trails and roads in the area that have left residents eagerly awaiting the project’s completion.
Green Line LRT Extension Project Director Jim Alexander talked about the current state of the project and shared when local trails and roads are set to reopen.
“After this year, there will be a lot more stations that look like they’re complete. The LRT track will be in place,” Alexander said. “We’re making some great headway. Where we’re held up time-wise is the Kenilworth tunnel. That’s been our culprit.
“To just kind of remind you of the sequence of things, essentially in any construction project you start below ground to get utilities out of the way, and we’re pretty much done with that,” he continued, explaining that the next steps are site prep, structures like tracks and stations, systems, and finally testing. “We’re right in the middle of the structures, track, and station work within the city here. Eventually, we’ll get to systems, you will see some systems work later this year.”
Alexander shared that other cities, in addition to St. Louis Park, are also working to complete both LRT construction and the construction of buildings around the sites, namely apartment complexes offering easy access to the upcoming mode of transportation.
“If you go along this alignment you’ll see a lot of things happening, not just in St. Louis Park, but the city of Minneapolis. There’s a lot of things happening around West Lake Park, out in Hopkins, (the Blake Road station area) is really going to town with a number of apartment buildings there,” he said. “As we head out to Minnetonka and the Opus station, there’s a whole bunch of projects under construction right now, and Eden Prairie is gaining traction as well.”
Alexander further thanked the residents of St. Louis Park for their patience in “putting up” with the “painful” traffic modifications needed to complete the Louisiana Avenue LRT bridge, which is now finished. The station at this street is also expected to be completed this year.
All these steps in a project of such major infrastructure “don’t come cheap,” and Alexander shared in his presentation that the project has a roughly $2.7 billion budget.
“We’re still needing about $270 million to see that out,” he said. “We’re working with the county and the (Federal Transit Administration) to see if we can get that fulfilled. We are confident we’ll find a path to get that done, and it’s just a matter of getting through those discussions.”
No extra funding needed approval from the St. Louis Park City Council at the time of the meeting, and the council’s packet stated that “the city has already contributed a total of $5.61 million to the project.”
For 2023, significant progress is planned for the Green Line LRT. According to the council meeting packet, “Construction activities continued throughout the winter months and favorable weather conditions have allowed construction activities to shift to underground and road reconstruction at Beltline Boulevard and near the Louisiana Avenue station area.”
Alexander shared the construction timeline planned for the entire year with the council, which included the closing of Beltline Boulevard for one month, until early May, for track installations, and the closing of Wooddale Avenue for one to two months, beginning late spring or early summer, for the same purpose.
Railroad Avenue will also be closed through mid-May for utility work. Additionally, traffic obstructions are anticipated at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Oxford Street for utility and drainage, but “nothing major” according to Alexander.
He also shared which trails will be opening and changing during 2023, including the opening of South Cedar Lake Regional Trail between Blake Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue sometime in the summer. This trail is now open between Wooddale Avenue and Beltline Boulevard but will remain closed between Louisiana Avenue and Wooddale Avenue until 2024.
The council’s packet read, “St. Louis Park is committed to providing a variety of options for people to make their way around the city comfortably, safely and reliably.”
Overall, Alexander shared that by the end of 2023, the goal is to have all stations in St. Louis Park (Louisiana, Wooddale, and Beltline) completed “from a civil perspective,” have all tracks laid, have the Southerly Connector freight track complete, and begin systems work in the Louisiana Station and Highway 100 areas.
Additional information on Metro Green Line Extension can be found at www.greenlineext.org. The 24-hour hotline number to call for construction-related issues is 612-373-3933.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.