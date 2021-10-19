A group of community members set out Oct. 8 to tour the Southwest Light Rail construction site on Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins, where three of the 16 stations are being constructed.
The tour was led by James Mockovciak, Metro Transit community outreach coordinator, as part of the final round of tours for this construction season.
Mockovciak gave some background on the project and an update on the progress of the project which will serve Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Edina.
“We are about 50% through of our civil construction and once civil construction is completed ... then we will hand it over to the systems contractor who will work on the electrification of the project, and also the coordination of the project with the current Green Line,” he said.
According to Mockovciak, the southwest corridor is one of the fastest-growing corridors in the state, with 80,900 jobs along the Green Line extension and about 55,800 people are forecasted to live within a half-mile of the LRT.
“So it creates a lot of new transit options for people as well as options for employment, and connects people in a whole range of ways,” he said.
Oftentimes, when people think about the connectivity of the LRT, they’re thinking in terms of going directly from the Southwest station to downtown St. Paul or Minneapolis, where they will see a baseball or football game, he said. “But we’d like to point out that there are a lot of other alternatives. ... There’s a lot of different options that we think people are going to make use of.”
With the pandemic changing the way people used transportation, Mockovciak said transit has been steadily increasing over the past five months, and the light rail will be complementary to the current road system.
“I think the reality is, no one really knows how that’s all gonna pan out ... and I think we’re as interested as anybody else and seeing how that all works out, but we’re very confident that there are a lot of alternative reasons for people to use transit, like I said, and that we’ll continue to see a really good turnout here,” he said.
With a project that spans 14.5 miles and includes 29 bridges, two tunnels and 100 miles of retaining walls, there have also been challenges to overcome along the way, which has delayed construction out from the 2023 anticipated completion.
“We’ve run into some natural challenges,” Mockovciak said, including some soil correction issues that were on anticipated as well as the Kenilworth LRT Tunnel in Minneapolis, which now requires the use of specialized construction equipment and techniques to facilitate tunnel construction out of an abundance of caution to protect the foundations of adjacent buildings.
The project team is working with its construction contractors to adjust the project schedule to account for these additional challenges, though it is unknown what the delay to the project date is for revenue operations, according to Trevor Roy, senior communications specialist for Southwest LRT/METRO Blue Line Extension.
“The current schedule had identified 2023, but what we know now, that is no longer a possibility,” he said.
For construction updates and to learn when the next round of tours are available, visit www.SWLRT.org.
Excelsior Boulevard closure
During the week of Oct. 25, both directions of Excelsior Boulevard will be closed at the Jackson Street and Milwaukee Avenue intersection to advance construction of the LRT bridge.
Crews will dismantle and remove bridge construction equipment. Jackson Street and Milwaukee Avenue will be restricted to right-turns only. This closure will be for approximately two weeks, after which the roadway will reopen in both directions.
St. Louis Park
Like in Hopkins, the project includes the construction of the LRT track, freight rail track, and the regional trail. There are also three stations in St. Louis Park: Louisiana Avenue, Wooddale Avenue and Beltline Boulevard.
Ongoing work includes construction of the LRT bridge over the Minnehaha Creek; expect pile driving as work progresses. Also, expect lane closures along Louisiana Avenue between West Lake Street and Oxford Street as well as advancing the freight rail connection in the Louisiana Avenue area.
Minnetonka
The City West Station area continues with preparation work for retaining walls. Major elements in this segment include an LRT tunnel under Highway 62, the Opus Station, many large retaining walls, the Smetana/Feltl roadway bridges over LRT, and the Hopkins/Minnetonka LRT Bridge ending at the Shady Oak Road Station.
The reconstruction of Smetana Road continues. Smetana Road is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of October. Feltl Road is closed through summer 2022.
Eden Prairie
SouthWest Station to Eden Prairie Town Center Station: Currently under construction is a new park-and-ride ramp adjacent to the existing ramp and a combined bus and LRT station. Moving east, the Prairie Center Drive LRT Bridge extends from the SouthWest Station area over Technology Drive and Prairie Center Drive. Moving east, LRT will enter the Eden Prairie Town Center Station area.
Additionally, an LRT bridge will cross over Interstate 494, parallel to Flying Cloud Drive, which is almost complete. Flying Cloud Drive is being reconstructed and LRT track is being installed. LRT will travel on bridges over Flying Cloud Drive and Nine Mile Creek. The Golden Triangle Station is being constructed as well as an LRT bridge over Shady Oak Road and Highway 212.
The off- and on-ramps between Shady Oak Road and eastbound Highway 62 have reopened.
West 70th Street is closed for up to another two weeks to install LRT tracks and other infrastructure. Through traffic between Flying Cloud Drive and Shady Oak Road is detoured, though business access is available. Also, the westbound Highway 212 off-ramp to Shady Oak Road will remain closed through the end of the construction season as well as the I-494 off-ramp to Flying Cloud Drive.
