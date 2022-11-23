Residents were recognized at a Nov. 1 meeting
Six Eden Prairie residents were given the spotlight at an Eden Prairie Council meeting to give thanks to their sustainability efforts.
According to the city website, the Sustainable Eden Prairie Award recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the overall vitality and sustainability of the community. The award is broken up into four categories: energy, landscape, waste and water. The award is in its sixth year.
“This award is for our residents and businesses who make a significant contribution to sustainability in our community,” said Sustainability Coordinator Jennifer Fierce.
In the energy category, three residents were recognized. John and Dawn Fedora were recognized for installing a rooftop solar energy system and an air source heat pump, which are used to cool and heat their home using electricity. The two also have a hybrid vehicle, are composters and maintain a chemical-free lawn.
Rod Fisher was also recognized in the energy category for being active in reducing his energy use at home and for converting his natural gas home equipment to be powered by electricity. In his home, he installed a heat pump water heater, installed an electric dryer, and tracks his energy use.
In the landscape category, both Marcia Kolb and Johnny Severson were recognized for their work in restoring the shoreline on their Mitchell Lake property. They installed native plantings and stopped erosion on the slope to the lake. They are currently working on helping their native plants survive as well as preventing invasive species.
As for the waste category, resident William Weiher was singled out for embracing the five Rs: repair, reuse, repurpose, recycle and renewable energy. He also encourages family members to reduce food waste and compost, which he then uses for nutrients in his own yard. Additional interests include energy-efficiency and native plantings.
Award winners were chosen by the city’s Sustainability Commission made up of eight adult residents and seven student commissioners.
“We really encourage student involvement and we really appreciate the student involvement because of ... what they bring to the table,” Mayor Ron Case said.
To become a student sustainability commissioner or a student commissioner on four other city commissions, information can be found at edenprairie.org/city-government/commissions/students-on-commissions-program.
