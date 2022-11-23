Residents were recognized at a Nov. 1 meeting

Six Eden Prairie residents were given the spotlight at an Eden Prairie Council meeting to give thanks to their sustainability efforts.

Fedoras

Student commissioner Tyler Little, left, gave John and Dawn Fedora their Sustainable Eden Prairie Award in the energy category, who posed to the left of Mayor Ron Case.
Fisher

Student commissioner Maura Fitzgerald, middle, gave Rod Fisher his Sustainable Eden Prairie Award in the energy category, who posed to the left of her with Mayor Ron Case.
Severson and Kolb

Student commissioners Tanvi Bhujle and Mia Cain, from left to right, gave Johnny Severson and Marcia Kolb their Sustainable Eden Prairie Award in the landscape category, who posed with Mayor Ron Case.
Weiher

Student commissioners Suchita Sah and Taylor Oliver, from left to right, gave William Weiher his Sustainable Eden Prairie Award in the waste category, who posed with Mayor Ron Case.

