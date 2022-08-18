Many of the Eden Prairie School Board incumbents filed to run in the Nov. 8 election, according filings recorded by the Minnesota Secretary of State.
There are four, four-year terms open on the Eden Prairie School board, along with one two-year seat to fill a vacancy left open by Beth Fletcher, who left the board in 2021.
Her seat was filled by Francesca Pagan-Umar, who was appointed to fill an open season starting in Dec. 13, 2021. But, the term will end in November. There will be an special election to fill the rest of the term.
Pagan-Umar has filed for one of the four-year terms along with incumbents Steve Bartz, Aaron A. Casper, and Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy.
Abby Libsack and Jody Ward-Rannow has also filed for to run for one of the four-year seats.
In the special election for the Eden Prairie School Board for the Fletcher’s seat, Issac Kerry and Dennis Stubbs have filed to fill the remaining two years on the term.
Dwivedy and Casper were first elected in Nov. 2019.
Bartz was elected in a special election in Nov. 22, 2021 to fill the a vacancy left open by former board member Karla Bratrud. His term will end in January.
Current board chair Adam Seidel did not file for reelection. He was first elected in 2015 and again in 2019. His term will end in January.
What else is on the ballot?
The Eden Prairie School Board has voted to ask residents to consider two ballot questions:
Question 1 would revoke the current operating levy of $1,815.27 per student and replace it with a levy of $2,075.27 per student.
The tax impact of the approval of question No. 1 would be less than $8 per month in property taxes for a home in Eden Prairie valued at $430,000, according to the school district.
Question 2 would renew the previously-approved capital project levy, which provides security, infrastructure, and technology across the district. Approval of the capital project levy would not result in an increase in property taxes, according to the school district..
Early/absentee voting begins Sept 23 for the Nov. 8 General Election. Visit pollFinder.sos.state.mn.us for polling place information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.