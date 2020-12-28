Cwodzinski, Kotyza-Witthun, Pryor also highlight the difficulties of 2020
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthun and Rep. Laurie Pryor hosted an online town hall to provide Senate District 48 constituents with an update on the past legislative year and a look ahead to the 2021 session.
The Dec. 17 event provided a platform to talk about their priorities leading into the new session, as well as to answer questions submitted from constituents.
All three legislators were re-elected in the Nov. 3 General Election. Cwodzinski and Kotyza-Witthun were elected to their second terms, while Pryor will be serving her third term.
“We love doing this, we love town halls, and we love hearing from you,” Cwodzinski said while opening the online session. In describing one of the questions submitted, he said his “favorite” came from a constituent who had asked how they could help in the process.
“Whoever submitted that question ... you are on my citizen perfect list.”
Cwodzinski said that question was “music” to them and that they are always looking for people to “step up to help us leave the world a better place.”
With that start, Cwodzinski said the format would allow the legislators to discuss the issues in 2020, to answer questions from constituents and to look ahead at the top three priorities of 2021.
Cwodzinski, a retired educator who lives in Eden Prairie, began the look back by highlighting the status of education in the state.
“Everybody is beside themselves,” he said about the effect of COVID-19 on education. “I called ex-colleagues and friends who are still in the classroom, and all I heard was how horrible this school year has been.”
Cwodzinski said he heard teachers describe distance learning as “twice as much work without the rewards of teaching.”
He didn’t dwell long on the negatives, but continued by looking for a “silver lining.” He said educators should come away with a better understanding of teaching children.
“The responses I started getting were very insightful. I think we’re going to revisit the holistic child. We won’t get away from the academics of school, but rather how we promote the academics over the social and emotional well-being of our children. I think we’re going to revisit those other two variables – all those things that make life worth living – as we head forward in the coming months. If anything has woken up and exposed the achievement gap, opportunity gap, vulnerability gap, whatever word you use in education, it’s glaring and it’s in our faces and we’re seeing it in St. Paul at the Capitol and we’re seeing it in our classrooms. We’ve got to get a handle on this.”
Kotyza-Witthun, who lives in Eden Prairie and represents District 48B, talked briefly about the last special session of the Legislature where business and “some” unemployment relief measures were passed.
“We put together business assistance grants, we extended our state unemployment insurance program for specific people whose benefits expire, we waived a few fees for the hospitality industry and extended the deadline for parents and children to apply for free or reduced lunch,” she said.
The unemployment extension will run through April 10, 2021.
“We are actually the first state in the nation to pass something along these lines and it’s going to make a huge difference for many Minnesotans,” she said.
Pryor, who lives in Minnetonka and represents District 48A, talked about the rollout of the vaccine for residents and how legislators are being informed about the logistics from the governor’s office.
“Last March when this first started, everyone was asking when this would be over ... it won’t be over until the vaccines are out,” she said. “This is not the end, but the beginning of the end.”
Pryor said the vaccines are in limited supply, but that the state will be ramping up distribution soon starting with front-line workers and those in nursing homes and other living facilities for the elderly.
“We’re getting it to this vulnerable population ... and those who provide for them. We are really saving lives by getting it out there quickly,” she said.
She went on to say that though the vaccine is coming, it will still be necessary to wear masks and social distance in the coming months.
Questions
The effects of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of many of the questions asked by constituents, but the impact on the community was also on the minds of those in attendance.
Pryor said the Legislature will follow the experts in developing policy and programs to deal with the pandemic fallout.
“Things will look different at the Capitol as legislators do their jobs in the regular session,” Pryor said. “We will be science-led and will respond to the experts.”
The election was brought into the discussion as a constituent asked about how confident the legislators were with the results of the vote.
Cwodzinski answered, “You’re talking to an American government teacher here, so I have espoused for 33 years the importance of voting. It’s not a right. It’s not a privilege. It’s a duty. It’s an obligation in a representative democracy. Without the voters, without the citizens weighing in, that’s what it is. So, the claims of fraud, all the other allegations that were made leading up to Nov. 3 and in the coming weeks after ... I called the city clerk of Minnetonka and I called the city clerk of Eden Prairie. Both of them are in charge of the elections in our community and both of them couldn’t think of one example of anything that wouldn’t pass the smell test.”
Cwodzinski also used the statistic that showed 79.96% of eligible voters in Minnesota had cast their ballot.
“If people felt their vote wasn’t going to count that their vote was fraudulent or that their vote was going to be dismissed, they wouldn’t have shown up. When I hear people say there was fraud ... you’re saying you don’t trust [poll workers] and I think we can do better than that.”
Another constituent asked about how the Legislature might follow up to the policing bill completed earlier in the summer.
Kotyza-Witthun said the reforms had been long considered and the need for action was brought to the forefront through civil unrest.
“There is no perfect legislation,” she said, adding that the conversation needs to continue.
Kotyza-Witthun also made it clear that none of the Senate District 48 legislators favor defunding the police, but rather working with all entities for better solutions.
“We have received some feedback about the bill and how it impacts their day-to-day. We’re hearing what they say and ways to improve the bill is critical. We’ll continue exploring that and move forward as a state and nation,” she said.
Top priorities
The three legislators also addressed their priorities for the next legislative session.
Cwodzinski said his top three priorities are passing a veterans restorative justice act, instituting required civics and financial literacy courses in schools and providing broadband for residents in urban and rural settings.
“If a veteran commits a nonviolent felony and can trace it to post traumatic stress disorder suffered in combat, we can do better than sending them to prison,” he said.
The lack of understanding of American government by citizens is something Cwodzinski said has been illustrated for years.
For Pryor and Kotyza-Witthun, more emphasis on early childhood funding is at or near the top of their lists. They quoted statistics about the impact of early learning and how communities should prioritize funding for younger students to help them as lifelong learners.
“I know there are these young families and we’ve under-invested in them. They are struggling. They want to support their families,” Pryor said.
The cost of child care is too high, but providing child care also has high costs, she said. Balancing the options of providing funding for all areas associated with early learning must be a priority.
“We have to make that investment,” Pryor said.
Access to health care and actions to stem the climate crisis were two other priorities for Pryor.
Kotyza-Witthun said she is passionate about proper funding of early childhood, and added that climate change is something that needs addressing. However, a topic that has fallen off society’s radar – gun violence – is an issue she feels shouldn’t be forgotten.
“That conversation has to continue. Our kids have not been in school and we haven’t seen the mass shootings,” she said. “But it’s important that safe gun ownership is practiced.”
