Bill presented before the Judiciary and Public Safety committee on March 22
Senator Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) recently presented a bill to Minnesota Legislators aiming to address the comprehensive mental health support needs for law enforcement officers and other front-line workers.
The bill, SF 1087, would supply a $25,000 grant in the fiscal year 2024 to the Commissioner of Public Safety, which would then be awarded to a nonprofit graduate school for help training mental health professionals. The money would fund and develop a “24-week certificate to train licensed therapists to understand the nuances, culture and stressors of the work environments of first responders to allow those therapists to provide effective treatment to fire responders in distress,” according to the bill’s current language.
According to Cwodzinski, the chief author of the bill, the grant number could expand to $75,000 to allow for more people to apply for the grant and for it to become more competitive. The school currently being eyed for this is the Adler Graduate School in Minnetonka.
Adler originally reached out to him six months ago because of the work he’d done on a previous bill for firefighters, which he worked on with former Eden Prairie Fire Chief George Espenson. The bill was meant to address the instances of firefighter post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideation.
Since then, Cwodzinski has worked to do the same for first responders and law enforcement officers, and was interested in working with the Adler Academy when they brought this idea to him.
“According to Adler, many therapists really aren’t trained to deal with the type of therapy that police officers and other law enforcement officers need and so we need to train people so they are better equipped to deal with these types of mental issues,” he said.
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom testified on the bill during the Judiciary and Public Safety committee hearing. He said he got involved in advocating for this after the Minnetonka Police Department started researching how to provide therapy services to the police officers a few years ago. They had been interested in implementing an annual hour-long check-up with a therapist for all police staff.
“When we started to identify a therapist to do that work, one of the things that we noticed was there’s not that many out there that work with police. I think there are some, but specifically that have a background with policing or would be able to connect,” he said. “I suppose anybody in therapy, if the therapist can somehow relate to the person it’s a little bit easier. When Adler came and talked with me about what their plan was, (which) was to provide training to current therapists to provide that service to police, I thought that was a good idea.”
Overall, he said providing mental health services to police officers is something that all police departments are working on. Not only do they recognize that officer wellness is important, but the stigma around talking about mental health has begun to lift. Something the Minnetonka Police Department currently implements is providing up to 12 additional therapy sessions to all staff if needed.
“Anything we can do on the front end, keeping officers well, keeping them employees as police officers. That’s critical with recruitment and retention. It’s all connected. Let’s get them the help on the front end,” he said.
The bill’s co-author Sen. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) highlighted the expanding movement of addressing mental health needs of frontline workers.
“There’s just been a growing recognition of the stress that our first responders have been under over the last several years. … I think about the importance of mental health, and I think we’re getting to a place where people are feeling more comfortable talking about it as we face this mental health crisis that’s touching every part of our society, and for those people who are doing those really difficult, high-stress jobs. They need the support that they’d need to avoid burnout and to be able to continue doing their jobs, and this is a way to support them,” she said.
Morrison, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist herself, said psychologists and mental health professionals are not necessarily trained to deal with “the unique stresses” that first-responders experience.
“If you talk to any of them, they will tell you that they often see the worst days of people’s lives and sometimes they see many of those in a single day, and that takes a toll. That’s incredibly stressful even for these highly trained professionals to manage,” she said.
While both versions of the bill in the House and Senate currently have only DFL authors signed on, both Cwodzinski and Morrison were confident there would be no issue receiving bipartisan support because this was a bipartisan issue. Following his committee presentation, Cwodzinski said he has seen Republican interest in the bill.
“There is a reputation that the Democrats are soft on crime and that Republicans are tough on crime. ... It’s certainly an issue, but I think this does have bipartisan support because everybody wants to help law enforcement. Along with nurses and teachers, they’ve been through hell the last three years so we’ve gotta really help those, in my head at least, those three groups in particular,” he said.
The committee laid SF 1087 over for inclusion in an omnibus bill, according to a press release.
