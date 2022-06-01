Annual event will feature bingo, carnival, food and lots of ice cold beer
The Eden Prairie Lions and Lioness clubs will again be hosting the annual Schooner Days Friday, June 3-5, at Round Lake Park.
Begun in 1964, the 2022 version will once again feature all the attractions of past events – carnival rides, food stations, beer, wine and seltzer, as well as the highly popular bingo tent.
Schooner Days was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020, and was initially canceled again in 2021. “However, the governor opened things up just a couple of weeks before Schooner Days was supposed to open last year,” said Gary Watkins, Lion and Schooner Days general chairman.
After some brief discussions with Lions Club leadership, it was eventually decided to pull the event together. “We did it and had everything together, though the attendance was only about 70% of what we normally have,” Watkins said.
With plenty of time to plan this year’s event, Watkins said they are expecting attendance to return to that of past events.
In describing the carnival, Watkins said, “It’s a full midway. ... There has gotta be 15-20 different events – kiddie rides and adult rides. It’s a first-class midway.”
But when describing the organization’s major fundraisers – bingo and the sale of alcoholic beverages – Watkins is most excited.
“We can fit about 600 into the bingo tent,” he said, “and we generally sell between 25 and 30 half barrels of beer. We go through a lot of beer, and we pride ourselves on having our beer really cold – running at about 34 degrees.”
Watkins also said an effort a couple of years ago to laminate and distribute the list of organizations and the amounts the Lions Club has donated has helped their overall fundraising.
“We left those lists on the tables and we heard people saying, ‘We didn’t know you did this or you did that,’ and, ‘We always thought the Lions were a bunch of old farts sitting around and drinking beer.’ No, we’re a service club and people were impressed with the variety of causes we have supported and the dollar amounts we gave to some of the organizations.”
In addition, Watkins said the club has noticed an uptick in the amounts being donated via tip jars.
“People are giving us more money because they know where it’s going. It’s been a phenomenal publicity thing for us,” Watkins said.
One hundred percent of the profits collected from the public are donated directly to the causes supported by the Lions.
Since July 1, 2019, the Eden Prairie Lions have donated $70,900 to public safety, scholarships, social and community services, vision/hearing/and diabetes foundations, as well as animal rescue and nature centers around the area.
The Lions, in addition to Schooner Days, raise funds through pancake breakfasts, the 4th of July beer sales, and an annual corn feed.
A Lion since 2004, Watkins has led the management of Schooner Days and beer sales for a number of years. This year, he is being assisted by co-chairs Mike Kelly and Gary Stevens.
Shuttle rides will again be offered to get people to and from the event. The six-passenger golf carts run continuously from the general parking at the community center and the high school to the center of Schooner Days at Round Lake Park.
The event will run from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, June 3; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 4; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.
For more information about the Lions/Lioness clubs, visit eplions.com.
