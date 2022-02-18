School of Rock Eden Prairie, an institution offering performance-based music education, will be playing on an international stage this summer.
After a global search for top students, School of Rock Eden Prairie was selected to play Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal June 18 or 19, 2022.
Sixteen international and 16 U.S. bands were chosen to play at one of the largest music festivals in the world. School of Rock bands from across the world will play on the Rock Street stage, a 1,500 square-foot stage at the heart of the event.
The Eden Prairie House Band music program gives students under 18 the opportunity to join a gigging band composed of fellow musicians from their school. These students perform additional live shows throughout the year.
Rock in Rio will be the first time the House Band will perform on a global stage.
The students have a Go Fund Me page to raise money for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, gofund.me/d596c4f0.
School of Rock provides aspiring musicians of all ages performance-based music lesson experience which includes guitar, singing and piano lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques using songs from legendary artists such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and Queen. Students gain superior musical proficiency, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway, according to a press release.
“We’re thrilled to have our students selected to perform on this global stage,” said Becky Smith, owner of the School of Rock Eden Prairie. “They’ve shown incredible dedication and hard work to reach this point. We can’t wait to see them bring their passion to Rock in Rio.”
For more information about School of Rock Eden Prairie, visit tinyurl.com/2p8nvyc8, or call Steve or Becky Smith at 952-934-7625 or 602-405-8666.
