New store features a Ferris wheel, aquarium, specialty shops
The 250,000-square-foot retail sporting goods store for Scheels at the Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie has been completed by Kraus-Anderson.
Designed by R.L. Engebretson Architecture, the $58 million store consists of two stories of retail space with a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, 45-foot-tall Ferris wheel, wildlife taxidermy mountain, as well as a restaurant, candy shop and offices.
The new store is expected to employ approximately 400 people.
The Scheels Retail Shopping Adventure, which anticipates drawing customers from 100 to 250 miles away, will showcase Minnesota’s largest selection of sports, fashion and footwear.
Scheels’ 85 specialty shops will include items that range from technical running gear and fashion, to hunting and fishing shops. The new store also features a golf shop, bike shop, ski shop, canoe and kayak shop, fishing shop, and gun and hunting shops. Ginna’s Café and Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory will serve soups and sandwiches, coffee and specialty drinks and 24 flavors of homemade fudge.
Scheels has 28 stores in 13 states, including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado and Texas.
Kraus-Anderson is headquartered in Minneapolis, and has regional offices in Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.