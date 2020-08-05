Eden Prairie Scheels store leader Jason Heintz has been named an honorary Paul Harris Fellow by the Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club in recognition of his outstanding support of Eden Prairie.
The Paul Harris Fellow Award is named for Rotary’s founder, a Chicago lawyer who started the organization with three business associates in 1905.
Rotarians may designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of Rotary, including service above self.
Under Heintz’s leadership, the Eden Prairie Scheels store donated to more than 100 organizations in 2019, including local organizations such as PROP Food, Meals on Wheels, Tree House, and the Eden Prairie Community Foundation.
Scheels also took on projects such as the donation of flotation-station life jackets at west metro lakes, including in Eden Prairie, and helped create bike fix-it stations along Purgatory Creek in Eden Prairie and other locations. In addition, Scheels has created 2020 partnerships with many Eden Prairie youth sports organizations and nonprofits.
Beyond leading store staff, Heintz is responsible for opening the new Scheels store at Eden Prairie Center. He has more than 20 years of experience with Scheels, starting with a part-time sales associate job while attending college.
Info: For more information about A.M. Rotary and its activities, visit www.epamrotary.org.
