To the Editor:

Our Eden Prairie small business community has taken a major hit from the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses urgently need resources to recover and thrive. The Eden Prairie community is well known as an excellent place to live, work and raise a family. For our city to maintain that reputation, our local economy needs to get back on track – and that includes local businesses, which are a critical part of our community.

While some large corporations have reported record profits this year, small businesses have struggled to survive. For our local businesses to emerge stronger from the pandemic, it is imperative that our community support them through the present challenges.

It is also important that our leaders work with the Chamber of Commerce to support our local businesses through these challenging times. We must come together through this pandemic to make a positive impact on our community. We must nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs that will emerge from our community. If we provide the necessary support during this critical time, our local small businesses will generate new high-paying jobs for our residents who are unemployed or underemployed. And, from our local small businesses will emerge new and innovative businesses that will, in turn, reinvest in our community.

For more information on key resources for small business owners in the community, go to epchamber.org. We will get through this as a community as we continue to encourage and support our neighbors, business owners, and leaders.

Ryan Miske

Eden Prairie

