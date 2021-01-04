Keeping residents safe and businesses thriving are key for mayor
2020 has given way to 2021 and Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case said his goals in leading the city council for the next year will be based very much on the lessons learned this past year, as well as with an eye on initiatives that will soon come to fruition.
The Sun Sailor, in a question and answer format, asked Case about his goals and plans for 2021. How the newly-elected council members see the future will be included in an upcoming edition of the Sun Sailor.
What are your top 3 priorities for the next year working with the council?
1. Facilitating the process for Eden Prairie of coming out of the COVID pandemic by ensuring that our residents stay safe, our businesses continue to thrive to the extent that government can help with that and addressing those in our community who have suffered physically, financially and emotionally during this difficult year;
2. Continuing to implement several of the 2020 initiatives that are going into the next phases across 2021 such as the Climate Action Initiative, the Affordable Housing Task Force recommendations, and our Human Rights and Diversity Commission study on systemic racism in our community; and
3. Mentoring a council with three relatively new members to function as a cohesive unit of five individuals with unique perspectives and important diverse experiences and opinions that all work together for the good of our community.
What do you see as the biggest challenges for the council in 2021 and/or beyond?
Staying fiscally responsible and financially sound is always top of mind as we continue to address issues that come up in the moment as well as all of the long-term responsibilities of delivering high-quality services in the primary municipal functions of public safety, public works, and parks and recreation.
What are you hearing from constituents as their biggest fears and biggest hopes as the new year approaches?
Public health and safety have remained number one on people’s list of concerns. The visible LRT track preparations going on have been a cause for both excitement and positivity for our economy and future resident viability, while at the same time coming with a certain degree of fear for what these changes might bring. What specifically will we do to help them allay those fears and realize their hopes? Communication and education from a scientific and statistically accurate perspective are critical to letting people know the positive prospects that LRT represents for Eden Prairie in its future while helping to allay the fears of the unknown based on history and track records of other communities.
As an incumbent mayor, take the constituents through what you feel would be goals for your term. How will you promote development, keep taxes in check and provide the services that are most needed?
My goals have always been to preserve the quality of life we all appreciate as the primary reason we moved here in the first place.
There are also issues larger than just our own myopic 36 square-mile perspectives in Eden Prairie. Every American can live in a future that is better for our children than the present by addressing climate change, systemic racism, injustice and inequities across society, and confronting gun violence in our communities.
Eden Prairie has an extremely strong tax base, a vibrant business community, a fairly decent mix of housing opportunities (though we need to continue to ensure that entry-level housing remains available).
Finally, not all of our residents have opportunities to enjoy the benefits of living in a wealthy and successful community, and we always need to stay vigilant in looking out for those most in need among us. We have phenomenal social service nonprofit organizations in our town and government needs to continue to play a role in incentivizing, promoting and financially supporting where possible and when needed to ensure that none of our residents are hungry, homeless, or without the necessities of life.
