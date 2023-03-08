P209NW_robluelinedesign_1.jpg
Robbinsdale city officials, engineers and Blue Line Extension project staff gather at Robbinsdale City Hall for a special work session Feb. 28 to discuss design and location options for the Blue Line station and parking ramp.

Robbinsdale City Manager Tim Sandvik speaks at the Feb. 28 special work session of the Robbinsdale City Council. The meeting was attended by Blue Line Light Rail Extension project staff members, Robbinsdale city officials, contracted engineers and any community members who wished to listen in.

A map sprawls out on the table showing the plan for the Blue Line extension. Fluorescent light floods packets of information about roads, traffic, dreams and concerns from the community. The Robbinsdale City Council gathered around a table with personnel from Metro Transit, Hennepin County, HNTB Corporation and Bolton & Menk, Inc., on Feb. 28 to discuss the next steps of the Blue Line extension.

At this time, the Blue Line is expected to open no sooner than 2028, but there are many steps between now and then.

 A graphic depicts the various stages of construction and the projected timeline for building the Blue Line extension through Robbinsdale
