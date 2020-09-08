Hennepin County began working on the south section of Eden Prairie Road Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Milling is scheduled for three days. Paving is scheduled Sept. 9–11.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, crews are restricting traffic lanes in each direction on Eden Prairie Road between Hilltop Road and North Hillcrest Court. Expect delays and plan accordingly.
