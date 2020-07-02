Redesigned space is first of two phases
Celebrating has taken on a new form during the time of COVID-19 and social distancing.
Mount Olivet Rolling Acres residents, campers and staff unveiled the upgrades made to a popular part of the campus during a June 25 ceremony.
The original gym space was built in 1983 and served the community well in a variety of capacities: dance floor, yoga studio, chapel, carnival space, basketball court, Special Olympics team practice gym, meeting space, Halloween parties, winter buddy program, talent show stage, staff pickup basketball court and more.
The renovated gymnasium was a partnership with The Heart of America Foundation and Mount Olivet Church with Twin Cities contractors including Engelsma, Fraser Morris, Sonus Interiors, SportCourt and Kraus Anderson.
Heart of America is a national nonprofit which transforms spaces into modern learning environments, making Rolling Acres the first partnership to benefit youth with disabilities. The two nonprofits began the upgrade process in 2019.
The collaborative effort transformed the space into a source of pride for residents, clients and staff at Rolling Acres in Excelsior.
Heart of America CEO Jill Heath noted during the first-of-its-kind ribbon-cutting ceremony with COVID-19 restrictions.
Typical projects involve lots of community volunteer participation but COVID-19 limited efforts to family and staff at Rolling Acres.
“It’s been an incredible experience,” she said. “We’ve had many, many projects pushed back to the fall or winter but we knew this couldn’t wait. We couldn’t hit the pause button so we had to move forward and I feel we did the impossible.”
Introduced as the Rolling Acres fearless leader, Tracy Murphy serves as president of the campus which services 33 group homes throughout the Twin Cities, housing up to 15 people with disabilities and with an overall staff of 450 people. Rolling Acres also offers a summer camp program for those ages 9-17, which served as a big motivation to press ahead with the project, before camp in July.
Space
Special Olympics basketball programs now have a regulation area to train with in addition to an accessible bathroom, with the changing area, and lower entryway where clients can learn how to prepare meals independently in Phase I of the ongoing project.
Phase II is approximately $50,000 away from the funding goal to help renovate a sensory room, a technology/activity lab and a teaching kitchen where clients can learn how to prepare meals independently.
The technology lab includes space for six computer stations primarily used by the day program. The sensory room allows for those with autism.
Doing the official ribbon-cutting honors was Mallory, an active member of the Rolling Acres community, not only as a member of the Special Olympics basketball team but an avid dancer and writer through a workshop program. She and her housemates were some of the first to tour the new space.
