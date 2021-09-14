Tragic event brought the country, Eden Prairie together
On the 20th anniversary of one of the most significant national tragedies of the past century, the following Eden Prairie residents and city leaders reflect on what 9/11 meant to them then, and why it continues to affect the national mindset.
Police Chief Matt Sackett
Tell us about where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about the 9/11 attacks.
I was working as a detective for the Hopkins Police Department. I was on my way to downtown Minneapolis with two other detectives to have criminal complaints reviewed and signed by a judge. We heard on the radio the report of the first plane hitting the (World Trade Center). When we arrived at the Hennepin County Government Center, we found a TV and huddled around it with Hennepin County Attorney’s Office personnel. We watched live as the second tower was struck.
Can you describe the feelings you experienced upon hearing of the attacks?
As with many people, I first felt confused, trying to grasp the magnitude of what was happening. That was followed by sadness for all of the victims of the attacks, and I knew life in America was going to be changed as we knew it.
What was the reaction among law enforcement agencies at the time and what changes in your job duties did you have to implement immediately? What changes came about long-term for law enforcement?
In Hopkins and I know in Eden Prairie, there was an immediate focus on infrastructure security as well as immediately learning more about what happened and any warning signs.
How has that day changed policing in your community and the state?
I think one of the biggest changes was the work on integrating communications and emergency response with police, fire, EMS and beyond. We saw an emphasis on cross-discipline training, advances in radio technology, as well as the realization that we need to be ready to protect our communities from attacks we had never imagined. We need to be prepared to think outside the box, but we also need to remember our duty to protect and serve the citizens of Eden Prairie in a way that makes them feel safe and secure.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what feelings do you experience when looking back on that day?
Mostly sadness for all who lost their lives that day. There were also countless others who succumbed to injuries and sickness in cleaning up the aftermath.
Fire Chief Scott Gerber
Tell us about where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about the 9/11 attacks.
I was in my office at the Carver County Government Center in Chaska. I was the risk and emergency management director for Carver County at the time and a paid-on-call firefighter/captain for the Chaska Fire Department on 9/11. I was at work just starting my day. As I learned of the first plane crash, I watched the second plane crash into the second tower live on TV. My life changed that day and our profession of public safety was impacted.
Can you describe the feelings you experienced upon hearing of the attacks?
I watched and understood that this would be life-changing as it happened before my eyes. While impacted and trying to understand the full impact in the early part of the events, I continued to ‘work’ and plan as the emergency management system was in place and utilized. The system in Minnesota was used to help guide decisions locally. I felt a sense of the community and the country coming together as the hours, days and weeks went by. This was important and I believe powerful.
What was the reaction among firefighting agencies at the time and what changes in your job duties did you have to implement immediately? What changes came about long-term for fire departments?
In the emergency management and firefighting worlds, it changed our workload. Terrorism became a greater focus in the all-hazard planning and response. Today it continues to be a part of our planning and response. While we were not New York or other places in the country, this event changed how we plan, prepare and train for all-hazard preparedness.
How has that day changed firefighting in the community and the state?
It has enhanced training for all-hazard response; it has provided for a greater appreciation and understanding of what the public safety community faces as challenges and opportunities; it has resulted in a deeper connection to firefighters across the country and the world; and it has enhanced understanding and systems for firefighter health and wellness.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what feelings do you experience when looking back on that day?
It is important that we not forget and it is important that we continue to train and prepare for all hazards that face us. 9/11 is a day to pause and remember, a day to help tell the stories of where we were and connect young firefighters to seasoned firefighters. It is also a day to recall how, as a community and country, we came together.
Ron Case
Ron Case is a retired sixth-grade teacher who now serves as the mayor of Eden Prairie. His perspective on the anniversary of 9/11, captured through a phone interview, was about how things transpired on the day as school officials struggled with how much information to disseminate to the younger students.
Case said a decision by school administration was made around the lunch hour to tell teachers not to continue to discuss the situation that was transforming American life in real time.
“If you go below fifth or sixth grade, I think some schools blocked the communications getting out to kids about what was happening,” Case said.
“That morning, my wife had called me to say, ‘hey, something is going on and you might want to turn the TV on. So I did that with my class. I was debriefing it with the kids. Around about 11 a.m. the school sent word out not to let the kids know about what was happening, that it was too stressful. I remember disagreeing with that at the time, and it’s something that I’ve received feedback in later years that I treated the students respectfully and like the smart kids that they were. I found that they were more than able to deal with that. In fact, several of them have said since that they appreciated that they do have a memory of that day and that other kids in classes where they were not allowed to know about it until later on that evening - they regret not having a memory of it. So, I think I did right, and I understand a little bit from the school perspective, but I think they way over-reacted.”
Case went on to talk about his elementary school memory: “I have a very good third-grade memory of my teacher having played the actual radio tape when President Kennedy was assassinated. That did not wreck me. It’s a memory that I have and I’m glad that I have it. So, my memory was experiencing the questions with my class: ‘What’s going on? What does this mean?’ It wasn’t the fear, but rather the elevated anxieties of the gravity of the moment, knowing that air space was being shut down, wondering what this is going to mean for our military, just on and on with the questions. So, I think it was the gravity of the moment that was deep and rich and meaningful.”
One of the things Case said he felt was important was linking the historical record with living history.
“I told them that we had just lived through the Pearl Harbor of our day, or President Kennedy’s assassination. Each generation has their moment, and for millenials it was Sept. 11.”
Steve Cwodzinski
Steve Cwodzinski is a former high school social studies teacher now serving as a representative to the Minnesota Legislature.
Cwodzinski remembered how the day transpired.
“I had a reputation of never showing movies or having the TV on. I was teaching 10th grade and one of my colleagues knocks on the door and says, ‘you might want to turn your TV on.’ I was like, ‘yeah, Ok. Whatever,’ I thought he was pulling my chain. But the colleague seriously said that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center.”
Cwodzinski remembered remarking to the students and downplaying the situation at first.
It was a beautiful September morning and Cwodzinski surmised that the plane that hit the first building was probably a small aircraft and the pilot had probably had a health issue.
“So, all that is happening and we’re talking, the TV is on and then we saw the second plane fly into the building,” Cwodzinski said. “Everything I had just told them, I had certainly lost legitimacy. That hour ended and the kids were scared. I remember at that time when the Pentagon got hit was hit ... that’s when it got really scary. Were we under attack and the kids were scared. All they wanted to do was talk about it.”
For the next week, Cwodzinski said all the students wanted to talk about was the latest news each day.
“It was one of those days when the curriculum took a side seat to reality and I don’t think we talked about anything else for the rest of that week. It was the hardest thing I ever taught. The kids were scared and they wanted answers. They looked to their social studies teacher for answers. I didn’t have any.”
Before 9/11, Cwodzinski said they he had talked continuously about how the era between 1998 and 2001 was a “unique opportunity in government classes and history classes because the last time the electoral college picked a president instead of a popular vote was 1876, the last time our nation’s capital was attacked was 1814 and the last time there was an impeachment was 1868. We had all three of those things happen to us in three years.
“It was a wonderful time to instill in students a sense of civic engagement, a wonderful time to be a social studies teacher.”
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sue Donkergoed, 9/11 Olympic Hills Lemonade Stand coordinator
Tell us about where you were and what you were doing when you first heard about the 9/11 attacks.
I was at home and my son, Van (second grade), was at school. I was wondering if I should go and pick him up. Were we going to be attacked?
Can you describe the feelings you experienced upon hearing of the attacks?
Such sadness and not certain what one could do other than pray for all.
Tell me about how the happenings of this day led to the formation of lemonade fundraiser and give me a brief description of what the effort is and where the money goes.
The kids were asked to bring Caring Coins for New York. Three moms decided that the kids should earn the money so they could better understand what happened in our world. We baked and made a jug of lemonade. A week after 9/11 and 21 years later we kept our promise to never forget. We are currently on our fourth generation of kids who bake cookies and make lemonade, and the community comes out to support the stand and the organizations we donate to. We have a meeting and discuss the options for organizations and the kids make the decision on who we donate to.
When 9/11 rolls around each year, what feelings do you experience when looking back on that day?
This year with what is happening in the world, we all need to be thankful for those serving our country, the first responders, the fire departments, the police departments. We need to thank them. They are keeping our communities and country safe. So many lives were lost due to 9/11, which changed us forever.
The 9/11 Olympic Hills Lemonade Stand was held from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 11, at 9497 Painters Ridge Eden Prairie. For those unable to attend, visit Olympichills911lemonadestand.godaddysites.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.