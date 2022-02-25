Eden Prairie united under one senate district; new house district contains two incumbents
New legislative district maps are redrawn every decade utilizing new counts from the U.S. Census, with the aim of ensuring that state lawmakers represent an equal number of constituents.
In Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and the south Lake Minnetonka area, that means changes to House districts 48A, 48B, 44B and 33B, based on redistricting maps released Feb. 15 by a panel appointed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch. Redistricting, the panel explained, “ensures that each voter has equal power to select a representative.”
Due to the newly drawn districts, all members of the state Legislature are up for election this November. Until then, state legislators will continue to represent the districts that were in place before the new maps were released.
Eden Prairie united under the new SD49
In Eden Prairie and part of Minnetonka, most of what was Senate District 48 is becoming Senate District 49, with some slight adjustments to the boundaries.
“Senate District 48 lost two precincts in the northwest part of the district, but picked up the part of Minnetonka that is over off of Shady Oak Road,” said Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie), who represents the district.
The upside to the new map, Cwodzinski said, was uniting the entirety of Eden Prairie within the boundaries of the new Senate District 49. Prior to redistricting, the commercial-industrial area in the northeastern part of the city known as the Golden Triangle was part of the old House District 49B, which also covered western Bloomington and part of Edina.
“If anybody asked me, ‘What’s your dream district?’ I always wanted to unite Eden Prairie,” Cwodzinski said.
As was just beginning his teaching career at Eden Prairie High School in the 1990s, the city was home to four different senate districts, he recalled.
“The city had four state senators,” Cwodzinski said. “Now Eden Prairie is going to have one state senator and I’m just tickled by that.”
While Cwodzinski’s district gets a new name and slightly altered borders, the house district where Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) resides is being renumbered from 48B to 49B.
“They say 40 is the new 30. Well, per the new maps, 48B is the new 49B - with the Golden Triangle neighborhood joining us!” Kotyza-Witthuhn said in a Feb. 16 tweet. “I will be running to continue representing our wonderful community and I’m excited to meet the newest 49ers.”
Minnetonka, south Lake Minnetonka
In Minnetonka, the lines have been redrawn so that the northern portion of the city is no longer a part of Senate District 44. Instead, it’s included with the new Senate District 45 and makes up the majority of House District 45B, which extends from Highway 7 to just north of Highway 12 and east to Highway 169.
The southern half of Minnetonka is now in Senate District 49 and House District 49A, which extends from south of Highway 7 to Highway 212.
South Lake Minnetonka
With redistricting, Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) and Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) both reside in the new House District 45B.
House District 45B now includes about two-thirds of Minnetonka and all of Wayzata, Deephaven and Woodland, plus a small portion of eastern Shorewood.
Morrison was elected to represent the old House District 33B, which included all of Shorewood, Excelsior, Deephaven and other cities on Lake Minnetonka. Patty Acomb was elected to represent the old House District 44B, which included the northern half of Minnetonka, Woodland and part of Plymouth.
House District 45A now includes Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Mound, Minnetrista, Greenwood, and western Shorewood.
Morrison announced on Sunday that she will be running to represent Senate District 45.
“It’s been an honor to serve our area in the House and I look forward to earning your support to represent us in the Senate,” she said in a Facebook post.
Kristen Miller and Natalie Cierzan contributed to this article.
